A New York deli set out Anthony Bourdain's usual breakfast order
Barney Greengrass, a Jewish deli in Manhattan, set out Anthony Bourdain's usual breakfast order alongside an empty chair, according to a tweet from a reporter at CNN affiliate NY1.
On the table: Nova Scotia lox and egg scramble, bagels, coffee and juice.
"He was a customer here for many years," Barney Greengrass owner Gary Greengrass told CNN. "He came in the store [and] made everyone feel at home."
Greengrass remembers Bourdain's favorite breakfast order: Nova Scotia eggs and onions--sometimes a bagel.
"He was true to who he was; he was a regular guy," said Greengrass. "TV makes you famous but he never acted that way. Never looked for anything special.
President Obama: Anthony Bourdain taught us about food's ability to bring us together
Former President Barack Obama says he'll always remember the meal he shared with Anthony Bourdain in Vietnam.
"He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him," Obama tweeted.
Bourdain and Obama dined together in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016.
Over a dish of Bun Cha, Obama shared personal stories and reflected on his own international travels.
Here's how Bourdain described the dinner:
I can tell you that Barack Obama was, in spite of having had a high-ranking leader of the Taliban whacked in Pakistan a few days previous, very relaxed and at ease. He seemed to enjoy himself sitting on a low plastic stool eating noodles and pork bits with chopsticks.I talked to him as a father, as an enthusiast for the region, and he responded with real nostalgia for the Indonesian and Hawaiian street food of his youth.
This French chef shares a matching spoon tattoo with Anthony Bourdain
French chef Ludo Lefebvre shared a photo of his spoon tattoo in rememberance of Anthony Bourdain.
Bourdain has a matching tattoo, he said. Lefebvre and Bourdain were both judges on ABC cooking show "The Taste," which featured a spoon in its logo. They got the body art together in 2015, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
"Forever with me Tony. Looking at the spoon tattoo we share fills my heart with so much sadness today, but forever will be a reminder that you believed in me," Lefebvre tweeted.
Emeril Lagasse: "Tony was a great soul, a mentor, a friend"
Superstar chef Emeril Lagasse tweeted that he's shocked and saddened by Anthony Bourdain's death.
He followed up with a second tweet with information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
Celebrity chefs share suicide prevention resources in tweets remembering Anthony Bourdain
Following Anthony Bourdain's death, notable chefs and celebrities are remembering their friend but also tweeting out information for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, and other suicide prevention resources.
Here's what they've said:
"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro
Red Rooster head chef Marcus Samuelsson
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay:
Food Network personality Simon Majumdar:
Networks where Bourdain got his start remember the star chef
The Travel Channel and Food Network, which each ran an Anthony Bourdain show, have tweeted about the news of the chef's death.
"He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world," the Travel Channel tweeted.
Food Network retweeted the Travel Channel's message, adding information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
First, he hosted "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network, then moved to the Travel Channel with "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," a breakout hit that earned two Emmy Awards and more than a dozen nominations.
In 2013, both Bourdain and CNN took a risk by bringing him to the news network still best known for breaking news and headlines. Bourdain quickly became one of the principal faces of the network and one of the linchpins of its prime-time schedule.
Ted Allen: "Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place"
TV personality and "Chopped" host Ted Allen shared a photo os himself talking with Anthony Bourdain.
"Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place," Allen wrote.
How to get help for someone who might be suicidal
The death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain on Friday and fashion designer Kate Spade earlier in the week spotlights the importance of recognizing potential warning signs when someone intends to end their life.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help:
- Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.
- You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you can help a person in crisis.
- Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.
- Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7. You can learn more about how their texting service works here.
- For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat window, with counselors available 24/7. Boys Town also provides counselors for youth-specific online chat at this link. It is available every Monday through Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight in the Central time zone.
- For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.