Family of Andrew Brown Jr. begins procession into funeral
From CNN’ Mark Morale, Devon Sayers, and Gregory Lemos
The family of Andrew Brown Jr. has arrived at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Lined up outside the church as a plane with a banner reading “Andrew Brown, Jr. Never Forget," the family began filing in wearing shirts that say “Long Live Drew” with Brown’s picture on it.
The back of the shirts also has a picture of Brown and reads “Gone but never forgotten.”
Two young children have processed inside the church holding an adult’s hand wearing shirts that read “RIP Dad” on the front with a picture of Brown.
Brown’s closed metallic casket sits in front of the stage inside the church.
Brown was shot to death April 21 when Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies attempted to execute warrants.
7 min ago
NOW: The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. is underway
Andrew Brown Jr.'s funeral is now underway at a Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Members of Brown's family and attorney Benjamin Crump are expected to speak, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, who will deliver the eulogy.
53 min ago
Where things stand in the Andrew Brown Jr. case
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Authorities have released few details about what led to the shooting on April 21, when Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by Pasquotank County deputies who were trying to execute a warrant. An independent autopsy commissioned by Brown's family and their attorneys said Brown suffered five gunshot wounds — four to the right arm and one to the back of his head.
State law requires a court order for the release of body camera footage. A North Carolina judge ruled last Wednesday that Brown's family would be allowed to see body camera footage of the shooting, but the videos would not be made public for 30 days.
Only two family members, including Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, were able to see the footage along with legal representatives, Harry Daniels, one of the family's attorneys told CNN on Sunday.
The family and the district attorney have given different accounts of what occurred, with the latter saying in a court hearing last week that deputies fired when the car Brown was driving made contact with law enforcement. But the family and their attorneys said Brown was driving away to save his life.
The shooting is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The FBI has also opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting, according to the bureau's Charlotte field office.
"I want y'all to hear the pain in this community. The pain, the yelling that y'all hear, the agony that y'all hear — this is pain," family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said in a news conference last Tuesday. "And a lot of time pain is interpreted as rebellion or whatever people want to interpret it as. Call it what it is. It's painful for this family. It's painful for this community."
Brown's funeral service today follows those of at least two other Black people killed in encounters with law enforcement in recent weeks: Daunte Wright and Ma'Khia Bryant.
1 hr 1 min ago
Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest today, with the families of George Floyd and Eric Garner in attendance
"He was a caring person, and everything he did was for his kids," Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, told CNN last week. "He really loved all of us. It's just sad that my baby brothers, my baby sisters got to grow up without him now."
Brown's funeral will be held at a Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, said Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney and lawyer for the Brown family. The funeral service will take place at noon ET. Members of Brown's family and Crump are expected to speak, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, who will deliver the eulogy.
Members of the families of George Floyd and Eric Garner — other Black men killed in encounters with law enforcement — are expected to attend, Crump said.
Protests continued Sunday, with a criminal justice reform demonstration held in Brown's honor. Brown's family, community leaders and activists marched through Elizabeth City, chanting his name and holding flags that read, "Black Lives Matter."