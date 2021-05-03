Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest today, with the families of George Floyd and Eric Garner in attendance

From Facebook

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. will say goodbye to the 42-year-old Monday as they continue to demand answers, 12 days after the Black father and grandfather was fatally shot by North Carolina sheriff's deputies.

"He was a caring person, and everything he did was for his kids," Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, told CNN last week. "He really loved all of us. It's just sad that my baby brothers, my baby sisters got to grow up without him now."

Brown's funeral will be held at a Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, said Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney and lawyer for the Brown family. The funeral service will take place at noon ET. Members of Brown's family and Crump are expected to speak, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, who will deliver the eulogy.

Members of the families of George Floyd and Eric Garner — other Black men killed in encounters with law enforcement — are expected to attend, Crump said.

Brown's death — one day after a jury delivered a guilty verdict in the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck — prompted protests in Elizabeth City, home to about 18,000 residents, along with calls for justice and transparency.

Protests continued Sunday, with a criminal justice reform demonstration held in Brown's honor. Brown's family, community leaders and activists marched through Elizabeth City, chanting his name and holding flags that read, "Black Lives Matter."