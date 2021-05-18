US
The latest on the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:11 p.m. ET, May 18, 2021
1 min ago

The district attorney has wrapped up a news conference on the Brown shooting. Here's what happened.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble
Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble Travis Long/The News & Observe/AP

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble just wrapped up a more than hour-long news conference on the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

During the news conference, Womble showed body-camera footage from the incident for the first time.

If you're just reading in now, here's what you missed:

  • The district attorney said the officers' use of deadly force was justified: Womble said that three deputies fired a total of 14 shots while trying to execute an arrest warrant against Brown. During the encounter, Brown was struck by bullets in the shoulder and head. "Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.
  • No officers will face criminal charges in the Brown shooting: Womble said that it was his conclusion that the police acted "reasonably." He said, "The actions were consistent with the training and fully supported under the law in protecting their lives and this community."
  • The district attorney played video footage of the shooting for the media: Womble showed footage from multiple body cameras from the officers that responded for the first time. He said that in total the deputies' encounter with Brown lasted 44 seconds.
  • Womble has not spoken to Brown's family about his findings: The district attorney said that he did not speak with Brown's family before today's news conference. "Our original discussions immediately after this occurred with Mr. Brown's attorneys did not go well," he added.

38 min ago

District attorney says he has not spoken with Brown's family about findings of state investigation  

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

From left, attorney Bakari Seller, Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee and attorney Harry Daniel listen to a question during a news conference in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on May 11.
From left, attorney Bakari Seller, Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee and attorney Harry Daniel listen to a question during a news conference in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on May 11. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he has not spoken with Andrew Brown Jr.'s family about his announcement today that the deputies who fatally shot Brown last month were "justified" in using deadly force.

"That's not the way I would normally want to do this," Womble said when asked if he had spoken to the Brown family about the findings of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation probe.

"Our original discussions immediately after this occurred with Mr. Brown's attorneys did not go well," he said.

He said they attempted to hold a second meeting with the family, but attorneys were not present.

"Obviously, any party that is represented by counsel I have to be very careful in dealing with attorneys before I deal with parties. I was unable to do so, and at this point the relationship is just constrained to the point that I did not speak with them. I'd be happy to talk with them at length after this is over," Womble said.

Womble also responded to calls to appoint a special prosecutor for the investigation. He said he felt "absolutely" confident to conduct an investigation without bias.

"I'm elected by the people of the first judicial district to do exactly this job. A special prosecutor, or outside counsel, is not accountable to the people of this judicial district. I am," he said.

1 hr 9 min ago

District attorney says one of the shots fired by police was found in a house

Asked during a news conference if all shots that sheriff's deputies fired at Andrew Brown Jr. were found in his car, District Attorney Andrew Womble said one of the shots was found in a home in the neighborhood.

"There was one shot that we believe ricochetted and was found in a house," Womble said.

Womble said earlier that deputies fired 14 shots during the encounter with Brown.

1 hr 17 min ago

District attorney says no officer will be criminally charged in Brown shooting

WTVD
WTVD

Pasquotank County District attorney Andrew Womble said that after reviewing the evidence in the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. he has concluded that "no officer will be criminally charged."

"The actions were consistent with the training and fully supported under the law in protecting their lives and this community," Womble said.

The news conference is ongoing.

1 hr 26 min ago

District attorney: Three deputies fired shots during the encounter with Brown

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said that a review of body camera footage from the shooting showed that "multiple shots were fired in rapid succession by three deputies." 

He said that he found no evidence that the number of shots fired by the deputies was excessive, adding that "even if there are an excessive number of shots, the question is whether the perceived threat has been neutralized for the safety of law enforcement officers present." 

He said that the sheriff's deputies used the amount of force "deemed reasonably appropriate" by them.

1 hr 4 min ago

District attorney: Autopsy determined Brown died from "multiple gunshot wounds"

Ulysses Edwards paints a portrait of Andrew Brown Jr. on the side of a house near where he was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Ulysses Edwards paints a portrait of Andrew Brown Jr. on the side of a house near where he was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

District Attorney Andrew Womble said that an autopsy was conducted on Andrew Brown Jr. on April 22, the day after he was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies.

Womble said that the forensic pathologist that conducted the autopsy determined that Brown suffered two gunshot wounds. Brown was shot in the right shoulder and the back of the head at the base of the skull, the autopsy showed.

Womble said the forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be "multiple gunshot wounds."

The district attorney noted that although the autopsy and toxicology reports have not been finalized at this time, he had telephone contact on May 12 with the forensic pathologist that conducted the autopsy.

1 hr 35 min ago

The district attorney is showing body camera videos from the scene of the shooting

WTVD
WTVD

District Attorney Andrew Womble is playing body-camera videos from the shooting incident on April 21 at a news conference.

Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot April 21 when Pasquotank County deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, were trying to execute a warrant.

Earlier, Womble provided detail on what he said the videos depicted from the incident. He said in total, the incident lasted 44 seconds.

"The total length of officer involvement with Mr. Brown from the time they exited the vehicle until Mr. Brown was removed from the vehicle is 44 seconds," Womble told reporters.

The news conference is ongoing.

1 hr 10 min ago

District attorney outlines how the fatal encounter between Andrew Brown Jr. and officers took place

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble showed images from body camera footage of how the encounter between Andrew Brown Jr. and officers took place.

A deputy approached Brown's car from the passenger side, according to Womble, and Brown was holding up his phone when law enforcement approached.

"Brown threw the phone down and began to rapidly back his car away from the officers. Deputy Lunsford's hand was still on the driver's door handle as Brown's car reversed and the handle was snatched out of his hand. At this moment, Deputy Lunsford yelled out and Deputy Lunsford was pulled over the hood of Brown's vehicle, where his body and his safety equipment were struck by the vehicle. Deputy Lunsford's left arm was squarely on the hood. Deputy Lunsford took evasive action to get out of the way of the front left tire of Brown's vehicle," Womble said.

Womble said that law enforcement demands got "more heated," and Brown did not stop his car.

"As Brown's car starts forward, Deputy Lunsford was now positioned directly in front of the vehicle and all officers were shouting commands to stop. Brown ignored the commands and drove directly at Deputy Lunsford," according to Womble.

"According to the North Carolina Justice Academy forensic analyst Casson Reynolds, the first shot was fired by Sergeant Meads, and it entered the front windshield of Mr. Brown's car," Womble said, repeating the statement.

Several more shots were fired, with one striking Brown in the shoulder and others entering the car. 

Brown accelerated across an empty lot, then "narrowly missed" striking a van operated by investigators, according to Womble.

His car struck a tree, and "the county team gave chase, removed Brown from the driver's seat and life-saving efforts were immediately begun," Womble said.  

Some more background: In the aftermath of the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten put seven deputies on administrative leave. He has since reinstated four deputies he said did not fire their weapons. The three who did fire remain on leave.

Members of Brown's family were allowed by a court order to view some body camera footage of his death, but they and members of the community have called for the public release of the videos.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Eric Levenson contributed reporting to this post.

48 min ago

District attorney: Deputies who fatally shot Brown were justified in using deadly force

Andrew Womble, Pasquotank County's district attorney, said at a news conference today that Andrew Brown Jr.'s death "while tragic was justified."

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.

Womble is providing details on the police investigation of Brown leading up to the shooting on April 21. He said that Brown was a "known drug dealer" and that law enforcement investigations began "in the weeks prior" to his death.

According to Womble, two undercover officers bought cocaine and heroin from Brown on March 17 2021 and March 29, 2021.

Arrest warrants for the sale of controlled substances were issued on April 20, said Womble.

The news conference is ongoing.

 