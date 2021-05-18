Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble just wrapped up a more than hour-long news conference on the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
During the news conference, Womble showed body-camera footage from the incident for the first time.
If you're just reading in now, here's what you missed:
- The district attorney said the officers' use of deadly force was justified: Womble said that three deputies fired a total of 14 shots while trying to execute an arrest warrant against Brown. During the encounter, Brown was struck by bullets in the shoulder and head. "Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.
- No officers will face criminal charges in the Brown shooting: Womble said that it was his conclusion that the police acted "reasonably." He said, "The actions were consistent with the training and fully supported under the law in protecting their lives and this community."
- The district attorney played video footage of the shooting for the media: Womble showed footage from multiple body cameras from the officers that responded for the first time. He said that in total the deputies' encounter with Brown lasted 44 seconds.
- Womble has not spoken to Brown's family about his findings: The district attorney said that he did not speak with Brown's family before today's news conference. "Our original discussions immediately after this occurred with Mr. Brown's attorneys did not go well," he added.