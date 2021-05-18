District attorney says he has not spoken with Brown's family about findings of state investigation  

From left, attorney Bakari Seller, Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee and attorney Harry Daniel listen to a question during a news conference in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on May 11. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he has not spoken with Andrew Brown Jr.'s family about his announcement today that the deputies who fatally shot Brown last month were "justified" in using deadly force.

"That's not the way I would normally want to do this," Womble said when asked if he had spoken to the Brown family about the findings of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation probe.

"Our original discussions immediately after this occurred with Mr. Brown's attorneys did not go well," he said.

He said they attempted to hold a second meeting with the family, but attorneys were not present.

"Obviously, any party that is represented by counsel I have to be very careful in dealing with attorneys before I deal with parties. I was unable to do so, and at this point the relationship is just constrained to the point that I did not speak with them. I'd be happy to talk with them at length after this is over," Womble said.

Womble also responded to calls to appoint a special prosecutor for the investigation. He said he felt "absolutely" confident to conduct an investigation without bias.

"I'm elected by the people of the first judicial district to do exactly this job. A special prosecutor, or outside counsel, is not accountable to the people of this judicial district. I am," he said.