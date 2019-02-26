Rebekah Dodson, a passenger stuck on the Amtrak train, said they've been stuck since about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Staff has been wonderful, accommodating. (They) gave families sleeper cars for free for small children. The staff has been great," she said.

Overall, general morale has been OK.

“Friendly, upbeat. People (are) working together. But lots of frustration. Most passengers heading to California will be stranded in Eugene," she said.

Rebekah Dodson and other passengers have been working together amid their long wait. Rebekah Dodson and other passengers have been working together amid their long wait. Rebekah Dodson/Facebook

But the people are making do amid the stress, she told CNN:

"To be honest, a lot of card games, talking, sharing stories. Some guy pulled out his ukelele and put kids to sleep. It's just like a giant kumbaya party."

Amtrak said employees are giving food and drinks to passengers for free, but Dodson said they are down to their last meal as of this morning.