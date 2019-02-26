There's rare, deep snowfall in the area where the train is stranded

On Sunday night the National Weather Service in Portland was forecasting 1 to 2 feet of snow for the area near Oakridge, Oregon, where the train was stranded. By Monday morning they had received 7 inches with more falling.

For context: Oakridge only averages 1.1 inches of snow in February.

Nearby Eugene, Oregon (where the train is expected to move toward this morning) received a record daily snowfall Monday with 9.5 inches, with a storm total of more than a foot.

This afternoon looks to have better weather through the area, but tonight the chances of rain and snow enter the picture again.