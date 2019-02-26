Amtrak train stranded in OregonBy Eric Levenson and Meg Wagner, CNN
What it's like on board the stranded train: "A giant kumbaya party"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Rebekah Dodson, a passenger stuck on the Amtrak train, said they've been stuck since about 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“Staff has been wonderful, accommodating. (They) gave families sleeper cars for free for small children. The staff has been great," she said.
Overall, general morale has been OK.
“Friendly, upbeat. People (are) working together. But lots of frustration. Most passengers heading to California will be stranded in Eugene," she said.
But the people are making do amid the stress, she told CNN:
Amtrak said employees are giving food and drinks to passengers for free, but Dodson said they are down to their last meal as of this morning.
Why the Amtrak train has been stuck
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
An Amtrak train headed for Los Angeles with nearly 200 people on board came to a standstill Sunday evening after hitting a tree that had fallen onto the tracks.
More than 24 hours later, there's still no movement.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told CNN that none of the 183 passengers and dozen crew members were injured, but "conditions further deteriorated with numerous track blockages from snow and fallen trees."
"Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon," he said. "We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."
Train 11 operates daily between Seattle and Los Angeles. Magliari says Amtrak anticipates the train will return to Eugene, Oregon, Tuesday morning.
Read more: