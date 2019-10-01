A jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder after less than 24 hours of deliberation.

Guyger was indicted last year after fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his apartment, which she said she mistook as hers.

Jurors were given the option of finding Guyger guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter. With the murder conviction, Guyger, 31, now faces up to life in prison.

The verdict follows a case that has captured national attention and sparked outrage.

Guyger, who is white, testified she parked on the wrong floor of the Dallas apartment complex where she lived on September 6, 2018. She then walked to the apartment directly above hers – which belonged to Jean, who was black—and fired when she encountered Jean.