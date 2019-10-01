Ex-cop who killed neighbor in his own home found guilty of murder
Attorney for the Jean family: "Botham did not deserve to die. His family deserved justice"
Attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Botham Jean's family, reacted on Twitter following the guilty verdict.
"On behalf of the family of Botham Shem Jean, thank you Dallas County for delivering the proper murder conviction of Amber Guyger," Merritt said.
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger entered Jean's apartment, which she said she mistook for hers, and fatally shot him as he watched TV on the couch. Guyger was found guilty of murder earlier today.
Amber Guyger faces life in prison
Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was just found guilty of murder for the killing of Botham Jean, her unarmed, 26-year-old black neighbor.
The murder conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison.
Here's how Botham Jean's family reacted when the guilty verdict was announced
Botham Jean’s mother threw both arms up in the air upon hearing the guilty verdict. Another woman started to shout in praise, but the bailiff quickly chastised her.
Multiple members of Jean’s family broke out sobbing and hugged members of the prosecution team.
Meanwhile, Amber Guyger’s mother broke down crying.
After the judge started dismissed the room and the doors opened, people in the hallway began clapping and cheering loudly. Other members of the public were crying on benches in hallway.
There were shouts of “Guilty! Guilty!” and “black lives matter” from those in the hallway.
A jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder after less than 24 hours of deliberation.
Guyger was indicted last year after fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his apartment, which she said she mistook as hers.
Jurors were given the option of finding Guyger guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter. With the murder conviction, Guyger, 31, now faces up to life in prison.
The verdict follows a case that has captured national attention and sparked outrage.
Guyger, who is white, testified she parked on the wrong floor of the Dallas apartment complex where she lived
An attorney for the family of Botham Jean, S. Lee Merritt, tweeted a few minutes ago that the verdict is in.
The jury began deliberating Monday
The jury began deliberating in the murder trial of former police officer Amber Guyger on Monday.
The jury was instructed to decide whether Guyger is guilty of first-degree murder. If found not guilty, the jury should then consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.
The defense also rested its case Monday in Guyger's trial for killing Botham Jean in his Dallas apartment in 2018.
What you need to know about the trial of Amber Guyger
A verdict is expected soon in the trial of Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer who is charged with killing an unarmed 26-year-old man in his own apartment.
Jurors began deliberating on Monday after closing arguments wrapped.
Here's what we know about the trial:
- The charge: Guyger is accused of entering the apartment of 26-year-old Botham Jean last year and fatally shooting him as he watched TV on the couch, Jason Hermus, a Dallas County prosecutor, told jurors.
- Guyger testified at her trial: She broke down on the witness stand Friday, saying she believed she had entered her own home and thought the man she encountered was going to kill her. Guyger, who testified in her own defense, said: "I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life."
- She texted her partner after the shooting: While she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Guyger sent two text messages to her partner on the force — whom prosecutors said she was intimate with — one at 10:02 p.m. saying, "I need you ... hurry," and another a minute later saying, "I f***ed up," according to the testimony. Prosecutors argued that she did not render adequate aid nor did she use the first aid supplies in her work bag. Guyger said she performed first aid on Jean, an affidavit said.
- Body camera footage was played: Video showed police trying to save Jean's life as he lay bleeding from a gunshot wound on the floor. The video was played without the jury in a discussion of evidentiary matters. But it sent Jean's parents, Allison and Bertrum, as well as other family and friends walking out of the courtroom.