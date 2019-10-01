Botham Jean’s mother threw both arms up in the air upon hearing the guilty verdict. Another woman started to shout in praise, but the bailiff quickly chastised her.

Multiple members of Jean’s family broke out sobbing and hugged members of the prosecution team.

Meanwhile, Amber Guyger’s mother broke down crying.

After the judge started dismissed the room and the doors opened, people in the hallway began clapping and cheering loudly. Other members of the public were crying on benches in hallway.

There were shouts of “Guilty! Guilty!” and “black lives matter” from those in the hallway.