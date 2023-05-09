US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the deadly Texas outlet mall shooting

By Elise Hammond and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Published 2:04 PM ET, Tue May 9, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Here's what we know so far about the deadly Texas mall shooting

From CNN staff

Police are continuing to investigate what led a gunman to open fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, over the weekend.

Eight people were killed and seven more were wounded in the shooting Saturday, officials said.

These are the victims:

  • Christian LaCour, a well-liked security guard at the outlets, his sister said.
  • Aishwarya Thatikonda moved to the US from India five years ago and worked as an engineer, CNN affiliate WFAA reported.
  • Elio Cumana-Rivas was from Dallas, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
  • Sisters Daniela Mendoza, a fourth-grader, and Sofia Mendoza, a second-grader, were killed and their mother is still in critical condition, the girls' school district said in a letter.
  • Three members of an Asian American family, Kyu Song Cho, 37, Cindy Cho, 35, and their child were also killed, the Texas Department of Public Safety and a GoFundMe post said.

Here's what else we know so far:

  • Gunman identified: The shooter, who dressed in tactical gear, was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He had worked for at least three security companies and had attended hours of firearms proficiency training in recent years, according to a database maintained by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He also served in the military for three months but was removed due to physical or mental health conditions, an army spokesperson said.
  • Ongoing investigation: Authorities are investigating whether the shooter was motivated by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source said. He appeared to have written approvingly about Nazi ideology while sharing images of his many firearms and posting a photo of the Allen Premium Outlets mall on a social media website in the weeks before the shooting.
  • The weapons: The shooter was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had at least one other weapon on him when he was gunned down by police, a senior law enforcement source told CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car. Those weapons were purchased legally from private sellers, a law enforcement source told CNN.
  • Calls for action: Several Democratic Texas state lawmakers are demanding action and say gun safety proposals have gone nowhere in the legislature. The White House also called on Congress to act on a federal level, saying gun violence is "a crisis that the Republicans in Congress are refusing to address," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
5 min ago

Texas state lawmakers criticize inaction on gun control legislation in wake of outlet mall shooting

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Texas Democratic state lawmakers are speaking out with frustration, anger and even tears over the gun safety proposals that have languished in the legislative session and demanding action be taken.

“Texans want common sense gun reform,” state Sen. Carol Alvarado said at a news conference in Austin. “This is insane, y’all. This is absolutely nuts that we are standing here again,” she said, noting that 39 gun reform bills have been proposed and there’s yet to be a hearing on a single one. 

The comments came after a gunman killed eight people at a shopping mall in an affluent Texas suburb on Saturday, the second-deadliest US mass shooting of the year.

“That's why we're here today, because Gov. (Greg) Abbott and (Lt. Gov.) Dan Patrick and everybody like them have made this country, this state more dangerous by having no gun laws,” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, the site of another mass shooting in Texas in May 2022.

Elements of the pending proposals address mental health, implementing age restrictions on gun ownership, adding red flag protective orders and closing gun show loopholes.

One specific bill, HB 2744, which aims to raise the legal age for owning an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon to 21, remains in committee.

“You have prayed for an answer, you have begged for an answer. The solution is staring you in the face,” state Rep. Gene Wu said.