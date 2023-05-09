Texas Democratic state lawmakers are speaking out with frustration, anger and even tears over the gun safety proposals that have languished in the legislative session and demanding action be taken.

“Texans want common sense gun reform,” state Sen. Carol Alvarado said at a news conference in Austin. “This is insane, y’all. This is absolutely nuts that we are standing here again,” she said, noting that 39 gun reform bills have been proposed and there’s yet to be a hearing on a single one.

The comments came after a gunman killed eight people at a shopping mall in an affluent Texas suburb on Saturday, the second-deadliest US mass shooting of the year.

“That's why we're here today, because Gov. (Greg) Abbott and (Lt. Gov.) Dan Patrick and everybody like them have made this country, this state more dangerous by having no gun laws,” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, the site of another mass shooting in Texas in May 2022.

Elements of the pending proposals address mental health, implementing age restrictions on gun ownership, adding red flag protective orders and closing gun show loopholes.

One specific bill, HB 2744, which aims to raise the legal age for owning an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon to 21, remains in committee.