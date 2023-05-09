Police are continuing to investigate what led a gunman to open fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, over the weekend.
Eight people were killed and seven more were wounded in the shooting Saturday, officials said.
These are the victims:
- Christian LaCour, a well-liked security guard at the outlets, his sister said.
- Aishwarya Thatikonda moved to the US from India five years ago and worked as an engineer, CNN affiliate WFAA reported.
- Elio Cumana-Rivas was from Dallas, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
- Sisters Daniela Mendoza, a fourth-grader, and Sofia Mendoza, a second-grader, were killed and their mother is still in critical condition, the girls' school district said in a letter.
- Three members of an Asian American family, Kyu Song Cho, 37, Cindy Cho, 35, and their child were also killed, the Texas Department of Public Safety and a GoFundMe post said.
Here's what else we know so far:
- Gunman identified: The shooter, who dressed in tactical gear, was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He had worked for at least three security companies and had attended hours of firearms proficiency training in recent years, according to a database maintained by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He also served in the military for three months but was removed due to physical or mental health conditions, an army spokesperson said.
- Ongoing investigation: Authorities are investigating whether the shooter was motivated by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source said. He appeared to have written approvingly about Nazi ideology while sharing images of his many firearms and posting a photo of the Allen Premium Outlets mall on a social media website in the weeks before the shooting.
- The weapons: The shooter was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had at least one other weapon on him when he was gunned down by police, a senior law enforcement source told CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car. Those weapons were purchased legally from private sellers, a law enforcement source told CNN.
- Calls for action: Several Democratic Texas state lawmakers are demanding action and say gun safety proposals have gone nowhere in the legislature. The White House also called on Congress to act on a federal level, saying gun violence is "a crisis that the Republicans in Congress are refusing to address," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.