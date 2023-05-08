The gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Allen, Texas, has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, a source tells CNN.

Though authorities in Allen have yet to publicly announce a motive for the gunman – identified by law enforcement as Garcia – investigators are considering whether he may have been driven by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Garcia killed on the scene by an Allen police officer who was on a call nearby when the shooting started, was wearing an insignia that authorities believe may be associated with extremist groups, the source said.

Investigators have unearthed an extensive social media presence, including neo-Nazi and White supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe Garcia shared online, according to the source.

Garcia opened fire Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets, where employees, shoppers and families with small children scrambled to take cover as he moved through the mall complex, authorities said.

In addition to the AR-15 style weapon found near him, Garcia had at least one other weapon on him when he was fatally shot in front of the mall, the source tells CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car.

CNN talked with neighbors who witnessed FBI and police at a home with an address matching that of Garcia's parents Saturday night. Authorities arrived there about an hour after the shooting and blocked off the street for several hours, neighbors told CNN's Ed Lavandera

Garcia had been living in some form of temporary housing, according to the senior law enforcement source. The Dallas Morning News reports the suspect had been staying in an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.