Russia's war in Ukraine

Texas mall shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the deadly Texas outlet mall shooting

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 8:17 a.m. ET, May 8, 2023
5 min ago

Texas has loosened its gun laws in recent years

From CNN's Emma Tucker

Texas has loosened restrictions on gun ownership in recent years amid several high-profile mass shootings that have devastated its communities.

Recent shootings include the massacre in Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school last May.

In 2021, legislation went into effect allowing most Texans who legally own a firearm to carry it openly in public without obtaining a permit or training.

A 2022 study found that states with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths, including homicides and suicides.

23 min ago

What we know so far about the massacre at a Texas outlet mall

From CNN Staff

A gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, Saturday — the latest mass shooting to shatter an American community.

Here's what we know so far:

  • More than a dozen victims: At least eight people were killed and seven more were wounded in the massacre, local officials said. A father who rushed to be with his son at the mall described the horror that awaited him there.
  • Police killed the gunman: An officer was already at the mall for an unrelated call when the gunfire broke out, the Allen police chief said Saturday. The officer followed the sound of gunshots, tracked down the shooter and killed him, according to the chief.
  • The shooter's background: The gunman, who dressed in tactical gear, has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, a senior law enforcement source told CNN. Garcia had been living in some kind of temporary housing in the Dallas area, the source said. He used to work as a security guard and had received firearms training in that role, according to an official database.
  • The weapons: The shooter was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and had at least one other weapon on him when he was gunned down by police, a senior law enforcement source told CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car.
  • Potential extremist ties: Authorities are investigating whether the shooter was motivated by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source said. He was wearing an insignia that authorities believe may be associated with extremist groups, the source said. Investigators have unearthed an extensive social media presence, including neo-Nazi and White supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe Garcia shared online, according to the source.
  • What we're still waiting for: More word directly from Texas officials. Authorities did not hold an official news conference Sunday, and have released little information about their investigation. The FBI told CNN Sunday the Texas Department of Public Safety is the lead agency in the mass shooting investigation.
25 min ago

Allen outlet mall shooter identified as 33-year-old man

From CNN's Josh Campbell, Ed Lavandera, Elizabeth Wolfe and Sara Smart

The gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Allen, Texas, has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, a source tells CNN.

Though authorities in Allen have yet to publicly announce a motive for the gunman – identified by law enforcement as Garcia – investigators are considering whether he may have been driven by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Garcia killed on the scene by an Allen police officer who was on a call nearby when the shooting started, was wearing an insignia that authorities believe may be associated with extremist groups, the source said.

Investigators have unearthed an extensive social media presence, including neo-Nazi and White supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe Garcia shared online, according to the source.

Garcia opened fire Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets, where employees, shoppers and families with small children scrambled to take cover as he moved through the mall complex, authorities said.

In addition to the AR-15 style weapon found near him, Garcia had at least one other weapon on him when he was fatally shot in front of the mall, the source tells CNN. Police also found multiple weapons in his car.

CNN talked with neighbors who witnessed FBI and police at a home with an address matching that of Garcia's parents Saturday night. Authorities arrived there about an hour after the shooting and blocked off the street for several hours, neighbors told CNN's Ed Lavandera

Garcia had been living in some form of temporary housing, according to the senior law enforcement source. The Dallas Morning News reports the suspect had been staying in an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.