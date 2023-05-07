US
Live Updates

At least 8 killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Texas outlet mall

By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, May 7, 2023
4 min ago

Witness says her car was hit by gunfire as she and her daughter fled. The shooting "was nonstop"

From CNN's Ed Lavandera, Elizabeth Wolfe and Sharif Paget

Kimberly Blakey said she and her 14-year-old daughter were among the crowd trying to flee the parking lot of the Allen, Texas, outlet mall during the attack Saturday.

“The shooting happened over and over and over again. It was nonstop,” she said.

In her haste to get away, Blakey initially drove toward the sound of gunshots, before her daughter told her to turn around. But as she drove toward the exit, she said, they got stuck behind a scrum of other cars trying to do the same.

That’s when she felt her car get hit twice by gunfire.

“I told my daughter to get down. She did, and I could hear her start praying,” Blakey said.

The pair was able to get out of the parking lot and didn’t stop until they reached home, even when Blakey realized her car’s flat-tire warning light had come on.

“We were on a mission to get out of there,” she said.

The shooting was deeply disturbing, said Fatburger employee Tiffany Gipson, who told CNN she and other customers hid in a hallway behind their mall restaurant.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like this. This is very traumatic for me and I already suffer from anxiety and seizures,” Gipson said.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Ashley Killough, Keith Allen, Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar, John Miller, Phil Gast and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

1 min ago

Allen mayor pledges "complete support" for those impacted by Saturday's mass shooting

Mayor Ken Fulk speaks after a shooting on Saturday afternoon at an Allen, Texas, shopping mall. KTVT

Mayor Ken Fulk called the deadly shooting Saturday afternoon at an Allen, Texas, shopping mall a "tragedy" in a statement released in the city's latest shooting update.

"Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets. We are a strong and caring community and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you," Fulk said.

Fulk said the city pledges its "complete support" to the victims and their families.

"We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving."

17 min ago

A vigil for the Texas shooting victims will be held at a local church Sunday evening

A vigil for the victims of the Allen, Texas, outlet mall shooting will be held at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m ET) Sunday, according to state Rep. Jeff Leach.

The vigil will be held at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church in Allen, a less than 10-minute drive from the Allen Premium Outlets, where a gunman killed at least eight people Saturday.

"Tomorrow will be a great night of healing, a much needed night of healing and hope," Leach said at a press conference on Saturday.
9 min ago

Families dove for cover and employees fled as gunman opened fire in deadly Texas mall shooting

From CNN's Ed Lavandera, Elizabeth Wolfe and Sharif Paget

Emergency vehicles line the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets where a shooting took place on Saturday in Allen, Texas.
Emergency vehicles line the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets where a shooting took place on Saturday in Allen, Texas. Stewart F. House/Getty Images

As the sound of gunfire began to resonate through the Allen Premium Outlets parking lot near Dallas, panicked shoppers screamed and ducked behind rows of cars as others sprinted across the lot, one witness video shows.

Inside the sprawling complex in suburban Allen, employees, shoppers and families with young children bolted to take cover in storage areas or back hallways, witnesses told CNN.

Eight people were killed and at least seven others wounded when a gunman opened fire at the outlet mall Saturday afternoon, marking the latest act of gun violence to shatter an American community as they are enjoying activities in public places.

The gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call, police said. Investigators believe the shooter was acting alone.

A photo obtained by CNN shows what appears to be the gunman lying on the ground after being shot, with an AR-15-style firearm nearby. He is clad in black body armor and appears to have several extra magazines strapped in his chest gear.

At least nine people were rushed to trauma facilities, two of whom have since died, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said. Of the surviving victims, three were in critical condition and undergoing surgery and four were stable as of Saturday night, he said.

A Dallas-area medical group said it was treating victims as young as 5 years old on Saturday.

Read more here.