President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly shooting that happened Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a White House official told CNN.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support," a White House official said.

News of the shooting emerged as Biden headed to church Saturday evening. As he was leaving church, he told reporters who asked about the shooting that he was "unaware" of the situation.

Biden was subsequently briefed Saturday evening after he returned to the White House.