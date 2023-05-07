US
Live Updates

At least 9 hospitalized after shooting at Texas outlet mall

By Matt Meyer, Tori B. Powell and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:48 p.m. ET, May 6, 2023
1 min ago

President Biden has been briefed on the Texas shooting

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly shooting that happened Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a White House official told CNN.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support," a White House official said.

News of the shooting emerged as Biden headed to church Saturday evening. As he was leaving church, he told reporters who asked about the shooting that he was "unaware" of the situation.

Biden was subsequently briefed Saturday evening after he returned to the White House.

15 min ago

Hospital treating victims as young as 5 years old after Allen outlet mall shooting

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Emergency vehicles arrive at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. KTVT

A Dallas-area medical group said it is treating victims as young as 5 years old from Saturday’s shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

“Of those involved, 8 victims ranging from 5 to 61 years old are being treated at Medical City Healthcare trauma facilities,” the group said in a statement Saturday evening. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first responders, victims, their loved ones, and the North Texas community during this tragic event,” Medical City Healthcare said.

Medical City Healthcare has more than a dozen healthcare facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said earlier Saturday that his department took nine people to local hospitals, but added that there may be more victims who were not taken by ambulance. Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said there were fatalities in the shooting, but added that authorities don’t yet have an accurate number of how many people died.

CNN’s Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

14 min ago

Texas governor calls shooting an “unspeakable tragedy”

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Saturday's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets an “unspeakable tragedy.” 

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott said. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.” 

Law enforcement is at the scene of the shooting, where the city's fire chief says at least nine people were rushed to the hospital.

37 min ago

Officer "neutralized" gunman in outlet mall shooting, police chief says

The gunman at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, was taken down by an officer with the city's police department, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at a news conference.

“One of our officers was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall,” Harvey said. “He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect, and neutralized the suspect.” 

The chief said they do not believe there was a second person involved in the shooting.

“We believe he acted alone, and we don't believe that there's another threat at this time,” Harvey said.

36 min ago

Police chief: There are fatalities from Texas outlet mall shooting, no specific numbers to release

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Chief Brian Harvey speaks at a press conference Saturday. KTVT

There were fatalities in the shooting at an Allen, Texas, outlet mall Saturday afternoon, the chief of police said in a press briefing. But Chief Brian Harvey did not provide more details, saying they don’t have an accurate number of how many people died.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims,” Harvey said. “This is a tragedy, and people will be looking for answers.”

20 min ago

At least 9 people were hospitalized after outlet mall shooting, fire chief says

Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd speaks at a news conference Saturday. KTVT

At least nine people were rushed to hospitals following the shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, according to Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd.

"We transported nine victims to area trauma facilities," Boyd said at a news conference. "Those are the ones that the Allen Fire Department transported. There may be others that were transported in private vehicles, but those are the ones that we know of."

The fire chief said he could not share further information.

A police official at the news conference said he could not share "firm numbers" regarding victims.

38 min ago

Suspect wearing tactical gear is dead after outlet mall shooting, law enforcement source says

From CNN’s John Miller

A law enforcement officer on the scene as people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday in Allen, Texas. LM Otero/AP

A suspect wearing tactical gear is dead after reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

There is at least one confirmed shooter in the incident, according to the source.

Investigators are looking into witness reports that there may have been another gunman, but the involvement of a second shooter is not confirmed.

Police believe they have identified the vehicle of the deceased suspect, which is being examined by the bomb squad as a precaution, the source says.

55 min ago

Officers escorted large crowds out of the shopping center

People exit the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. KTVT

Long lines of people streamed out of the Allen Premium Outlets as they were escorted away from the shopping center by police on Saturday.

Video from CNN affiliate KTVT showed people in the crowd walking calmly, some with their hands up, through the parking lot. Ambulances and police cars lined the lot.

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate reports of a shooting.

55 min ago

Family near the mall thinks they heard dozens of gunshots, resident says

From CNN’s Ashley Killough in Dallas

Allen resident Tony Wright, whose home is near the outlet shopping complex at the center of an active shooting investigation, said his family thought they heard construction Saturday afternoon before realizing the sound may be gunshots.  

Wright said he was driving away from his house at the time and didn't hear the gunshots himself, but his family called moments later "freaking out," saying they heard gunfire.  

His son said they think they heard about 60 to 70 gunshots. "It went on for a while," he recalled.

They live about 300-400 yards from the mall. 

"Everyone thought it was hammering," Wright said, but once the family saw people fleeing the outlet mall, they locked the doors and hunkered down. They tried calling 911 but got a busy signal.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that law enforcement was investigating an "active shooter incident" at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday evening, but did not immediately share further information.