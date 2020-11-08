US
Live TV
Follow CNN

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.

Live Updates

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:19 p.m. ET, November 8, 2020
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

Celebrities react to the death of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek 

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Musician John Legend reacted to the death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek on Sunday, saying on Twitter, “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek."

Legend was among a growing number of celebrities to share their love for the late TV legend.

Ken Jeong, a doctor and comedic actor best known for "The Hangover," also posted about the host Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek. Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers," Jeong tweeted with a photo of the two together.

Singer Tony Bennett tweeted about the loss.

“Susan and I watch Jeopardy every night and Alex Trebek was like a member of the family after so many years. 7 PM in NYC won't be the same without him... he will be missed," he said.

Musician Peter Frampton called Trebek's death "so very sad." 

"Rest in peace Alex Trebek. I had the honour of meeting him once. He made me feel like we’d known each other forever. So very sad. We will all miss him. Thinking of his family today," Frampton tweeted.

Actress Sandra Bernhard said she was "heartbroken" by the news of Trebek's death: "i am heartbroken #alextrebek is gone @Jeopardy has guided us through the pandemic & he will be sorely missed," Bernhard said in a tweet.

18 min ago

"Jeopardy!" won't announce a new host right away

Alex Trebek on the set of ABC's Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.
Alex Trebek on the set of ABC's Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

In a statement on the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, "Jeopardy!" said it would not be announcing a new host.

"The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time," it said.

58 min ago

Alex Trebek's last "Jeopardy!" episodes will air through Dec. 25

From CNN’s Jon Passantino & Artemis Moshtaghian 

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.
Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“Jeopardy!” issued a statement on the passing of Alex Trebek Sunday morning, outlining the life of the iconic gameshow host.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and he continued to host “Jeopardy!” for the next 18 months, the statement read.

“Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with cancer,” the statement said. 

“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25. His last day recording the show in the studio was Oct. 29.  

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards said in the statement. 

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. Though no plans for a service have been announced, the family said gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.

 

1 hr 3 min ago

Why only 3% of people survive advanced pancreatic cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, on average and across all stages, has a 5-year survival rate of 9%, according to the American Cancer Society.

Only 3% of people survive the deadly disease at this stage, according to the American Cancer Society. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Former "Jeopardy!" contestants react to Alex Trebek's death

Three famed "Jeopardy!" contestants tweeted their condolences on the death of gameshow host Alex Trebek.  

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter competed earlier this year in a series of matches to determine the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”    

Read the tweets:

James Holzhauer

Ken Jennings

Brad Rutter

1 min ago

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984

Alex Trebek on the set of Jeopardy! in 1993.
Alex Trebek on the set of Jeopardy! in 1993. PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.

Trebek, 78, went back to work after sharing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Last fall he extended his contract through 2022.

Trebek hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" occupies a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The show normally has two production days a week, when multiple episodes of the daily show are taped in a row.

1 hr 27 min ago

Why Alex Trebek and "Jeopardy!" are so special

The television industry rallied around "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek after he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeff Greenfield, who previously appeared on the game show, said Trebek rewarded knowledge with a show that was an "oasis" in a "vast wasteland" of TV.

Watch more:

40 min ago

Legendary "Jeopardy!" gameshow host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary gameshow host Alex Trebek died at his home in California early Sunday morning, surrounded by his friends and family, according to a tweet from the official account of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”

Trebek, 80, had shared that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Here is the message: