Musician John Legend reacted to the death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek on Sunday, saying on Twitter, “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek."

Legend was among a growing number of celebrities to share their love for the late TV legend.

Ken Jeong, a doctor and comedic actor best known for "The Hangover," also posted about the host Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek. Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers," Jeong tweeted with a photo of the two together.

Singer Tony Bennett tweeted about the loss.

“Susan and I watch Jeopardy every night and Alex Trebek was like a member of the family after so many years. 7 PM in NYC won't be the same without him... he will be missed," he said.

Musician Peter Frampton called Trebek's death "so very sad."

"Rest in peace Alex Trebek. I had the honour of meeting him once. He made me feel like we’d known each other forever. So very sad. We will all miss him. Thinking of his family today," Frampton tweeted.

Actress Sandra Bernhard said she was "heartbroken" by the news of Trebek's death: "i am heartbroken #alextrebek is gone @Jeopardy has guided us through the pandemic & he will be sorely missed," Bernhard said in a tweet.