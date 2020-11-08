Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“Jeopardy!” issued a statement on the passing of Alex Trebek Sunday morning, outlining the life of the iconic gameshow host.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and he continued to host “Jeopardy!” for the next 18 months, the statement read.

“Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with cancer,” the statement said.

“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25. His last day recording the show in the studio was Oct. 29.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards said in the statement.

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. Though no plans for a service have been announced, the family said gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.