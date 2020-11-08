US
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:21 p.m. ET, November 8, 2020
1 min ago

Alex Trebek's last "Jeopardy!" episodes will air through Dec. 25

From CNN’s Jon Passantino & Artemis Moshtaghian 

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.
Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“Jeopardy!” issued a statement on the passing of Alex Trebek Sunday morning, outlining the life of the iconic gameshow host.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and he continued to host “Jeopardy!” for the next 18 months, the statement read.

“Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with cancer,” the statement said. 

“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25. His last day recording the show in the studio was Oct. 29.  

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards said in the statement. 

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. Though no plans for a service have been announced, the family said gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.

 

6 min ago

Why only 3% of people survive advanced pancreatic cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, on average and across all stages, has a 5-year survival rate of 9%, according to the American Cancer Society.

Only 3% of people survive the deadly disease at this stage, according to the American Cancer Society. 

16 min ago

Former "Jeopardy!" contestants react to Alex Trebek's death

Three famed "Jeopardy!" contestants tweeted their condolences on the death of gameshow host Alex Trebek.  

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter competed earlier this year in a series of matches to determine the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”    

Read the tweets:

James Holzhauer

Ken Jennings

Brad Rutter

23 min ago

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.

Trebek, 78, went back to work after sharing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Last fall he extended his contract through 2022.

Trebek hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" occupies a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The show normally has two production days a week, when multiple episodes of the daily show are taped in a row.

30 min ago

Why Alex Trebek and "Jeopardy!" are so special

The television industry rallied around "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek after he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeff Greenfield, who previously appeared on the game show, said Trebek rewarded knowledge with a show that was an "oasis" in a "vast wasteland" of TV.

Watch more:

35 min ago

Legendary "Jeopardy!" gameshow host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

Legendary gameshow host Alex Trebek died at his home in California early Sunday morning, surrounded by his friends and family, according to a tweet from the official account of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”

Trebek, 80, had shared that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Here is the message: