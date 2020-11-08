US
Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.

Live Updates

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:41 p.m. ET, November 8, 2020
35 min ago

Former "Jeopardy!" contestants react to Alex Trebek's death

Three famed "Jeopardy!" contestants tweeted their condolences on the death of gameshow host Alex Trebek.  

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter competed earlier this year in a series of matches to determine the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”    

Read the tweets:

James Holzhauer

Ken Jennings

Brad Rutter

1 min ago

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek chats with (left to right) Chris McKillop (Toronto); Marish Zanini (Toronto); and Paul Silbert (Brampton); three contenders who auditioned for the TV game show in 1988.
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek chats with (left to right) Chris McKillop (Toronto); Marish Zanini (Toronto); and Paul Silbert (Brampton); three contenders who auditioned for the TV game show in 1988. Frank Lennon/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.

Trebek, 78, went back to work after sharing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Last fall he extended his contract through 2022.

Trebek hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" occupies a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The show normally has two production days a week, when multiple episodes of the daily show are taped in a row.

49 min ago

Why Alex Trebek and "Jeopardy!" are so special

The television industry rallied around "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek after he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeff Greenfield, who previously appeared on the game show, said Trebek rewarded knowledge with a show that was an "oasis" in a "vast wasteland" of TV.

2 min ago

Legendary "Jeopardy!" gameshow host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary gameshow host Alex Trebek died at his home in California early Sunday morning, surrounded by his friends and family, according to a tweet from the official account of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”

Trebek, 80, had shared that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

