Former "Jeopardy!" contestants react to Alex Trebek's death

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek chats with (left to right) Chris McKillop (Toronto); Marish Zanini (Toronto); and Paul Silbert (Brampton); three contenders who auditioned for the TV game show in 1988. Frank Lennon/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.

Trebek, 78, went back to work after sharing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Last fall he extended his contract through 2022.

Trebek hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" occupies a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The show normally has two production days a week, when multiple episodes of the daily show are taped in a row.