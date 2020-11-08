Former "Jeopardy!" contestants react to Alex Trebek's death
Three famed "Jeopardy!" contestants tweeted their condolences on the death of gameshow host Alex Trebek.
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter competed earlier this year in a series of matches to determine the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”
Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984
Alex Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.
Trebek, 78, went back to work after sharing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Last fall he extended his contract through 2022.
Trebek hosted more than 7,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!"
"Jeopardy!" occupies a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The show normally has two production days a week, when multiple episodes of the daily show are taped in a row.
Why Alex Trebek and "Jeopardy!" are so special
The television industry rallied around "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek after he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Jeff Greenfield, who previously appeared on the game show, said Trebek rewarded knowledge with a show that was an "oasis" in a "vast wasteland" of TV.
Legendary gameshow host Alex Trebek died at his home in California early Sunday morning, surrounded by his friends and family, according to a tweet from the official account of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”