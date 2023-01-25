US
Live Updates

Alex Murdaugh trial opening statements begin

By Elise Hammond and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:35 p.m. ET, January 25, 2023
1 min ago

Here's what we know about Alex Murdaugh

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on January 24. (Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/AP)

Alex Murdaugh is a member of one of the most powerful family dynasties in coastal South Carolina.

Three generations before him served as 14th Circuit Solicitors — leading prosecutions for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in the state.

Murdaugh worked at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm. He was married to Margaret Murdaugh and they had two sons: Buster and Paul.

On June 7, 2021, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had found his wife and son Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, a community about an hour away from Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said.

Less than three months after the double homicide, he was shot in the head.

In the week following his shooting, his law firm announced Murdaugh resigned after the discovery that he had “misappropriated funds."

The state then Supreme Court suspended his license to practice law in South Carolina. Murdaugh also announced he planned to begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, saying in a statement through his attorney the killings of his wife and son “caused an incredibly difficult time in my life” and exacerbated a “long battle.”

On Sept. 13 — nine days after his shooting — Murdaugh admitted to authorities he had arranged for a former client to kill him as part of a suicidal fraud scheme, according to an affidavit to support charges against the alleged gunman.

In a statement obtained in September 2021, two of his attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, said Alex Murdaugh’s life “has been devastated by an opioid addiction” and early that month, “it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true.”

10 min ago

Ballistics evidence will be admissible in the Murdaugh trial, judge rules

From CNN's Randi Kaye, Dianne Gallagher and Alta Spells

The judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial ruled to allow ballistic evidence during an afternoon motions hearing Tuesday. The judge also said state prosecutors would have to wait until the trial is underway to see if allegations of Murdaugh's past financial crimes could be admitted.

A defense motion asked the court to prevent ballistic evidence and testimony from Paul Greer, a SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) firearms identification expert. Greer was called to the stand and answered questions from attorneys representing both the prosecution and the defense.

He said he had examined shell casings recovered at the murder scene and the Murdaugh hunting property and had determined they were fired by the same gun, a .300 Blackout rifle the state says, “was purchased by Alex Murdaugh and can no longer be accounted for.” The defense challenged Greer's methodology and conclusions, citing a lack of academic research on the specific type of firearm used.

In the end, the Judge Clifton Newman ruled against the defense, saying he would allow the ballistics evidence and testimony and it will be up to the jury to decide.

Murdaugh's finances: Newman said he was not prepared to grant the prosecution's motion seeking to include evidence of Alex Murdaugh's purported financial crimes and related offenses into the murder trial. Newman said it should be taken up during the trial if it becomes necessary.

The judge said that needed to be handled during the trial, if it was introduced. Murdaugh is facing charges in a separate criminal case alleging various fraud schemes, some of which he has admitted to. Murdaugh has agreed to repay more than $4 million to the estate of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, CNN previously report

Some context: Typically, prosecutors cannot obtain a conviction by pointing to the defendant’s misconduct in other, unrelated cases, but prosecutors say the financial fraud must be discussed to establish Murdaugh’s motive to commit the murders.  

Newman also declined to issue a ruling on a motion filed by the defense seeking to exclude evidence and testimony from experts who have said there was blood spatter on the t-shirt Alex Murdaugh was wearing the night of the double murder. The judge said it would be taken up at trial if state prosecutors decided to introduce it.

26 min ago

Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to murder charges last year

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Dianne Gallagher

Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on July 20, 2022, after pleading not guilty on charges of murdering his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on July 20, 2022, after pleading not guilty on charges of murdering his wife and son. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family’s property in June 2021.

The plea came after Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury in July 2022 on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

He has denied involvement in their deaths, saying he was visiting his mother at the time they were killed.

The murder charges are just the latest — though by far the most serious — brought against the now-disbarred attorney, who also faces charges connected to alleged financial crimes.

Though no new details linking Murdaugh to the murders were revealed in court in July during his arraignment, prosecutor Creighton Waters characterized the evidence against Murdaugh as “substantial.”

“Much of the information that has been gathered in the state grand jury case — all of the 81 allegations of white collar fraud and other crimes, drugs and the like — that has been gathered against Mr. Murdaugh over the course of that long investigation… a lot of that provides the background and the motive for what happened on June 7, 2021,” Waters previously said.
36 min ago

Opening statements in Murdaugh trial to begin at 3 p.m. ET

From CNN's Alta Spells

Attorneys agreed that opening statements will begin at 3 p.m. ET in the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

The decision was made after the trial jury was sworn in this morning. The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

Judge Clifton Newman told the newly seated jury that they would break for lunch and he would give them their preliminary charge when they returned. 

Opening statements will proceed after that. 