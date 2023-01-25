Prosecutor lays out timeline of Alex Murdaugh's phone calls the night his wife was killed
Alex Murdaugh called his wife Maggie Murdaugh twice after she had been killed while he was about a third of a mile away, state prosecutor Creighton Waters said.
During his opening statement, Waters walked through the timeline of what happened after the murders. He said Maggie's phone locked for the last time at around 8:49 p.m.
Alex Murdaugh's phone did not register much activity from about 8:09 p.m. to 9:02 p.m., but at 9:02 p.m., he called his wife.
She "doesn't answer, of course," Waters said. "He calls Maggie again at 9:06. Remember he's just a third of a mile away, you can see it," he added.
At 9:06 p.m., he then turned on his car and texted his wife that he was going to check on his mom, before driving to Almeda, South Carolina, where his mother and her caretaker were, according to the prosecutor.
"It's up to you to decide whether or not he's trying to manufacturer an alibi," Waters said.
Prosecutor: Video evidence from son's phone will show that Murdaugh was at the alleged murder scene
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said that while the defendant – Alex Murdaugh – says he was never at the family's kennels near where the alleged murders took place, video evidence will prove that he was there that night.
Waters said that on the night of his death, at 8:44:55 p.m., Paul Murdaugh recorded a video from the kennels on his cell phone.
"[Paul] was down at the kennels because he had been talking to a friend of his, and you'll hear from this friend because his friend's dog was in the kennels, and they thought there was something wrong with the tail and Paul was recording a video of it to send to his friend," Waters said.
The prosecutor said that the state's evidence will show that on that video the jury will be able to hear defendant Alex Murdaugh's voice, along with his son and wife's voices.
Waters added that "just over 3 minutes later" after Paul Murdaugh recorded the video his cell phone "locks forever."
A "family weapon" killed Maggie Murdaugh, prosecutor says in opening statement
Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor for the state, said evidence presented at the trial of Alex Murdaugh will show that the gun that killed Maggie Murdaugh was a "family weapon."
Around Christmas 2016, Alex Murdaugh bought two 300 blackout AR-style rifles, Waters said, but not long after that, the prosecutor said the evidence will show that one of those rifles went missing from his son Paul Murdaugh's truck.
In April 2018, Murdaugh bought another rifle to replace the one that was lost, Waters said.
He said Paul and his friends shot the replacement gun several times just weeks prior to the murders — sometimes around the side of the house, firing it down into a field and other times at a range across the street. The empty shells were found in the flower bed and at the range, the prosecutor said.
"You're going to hear forensic evidence that the cases that were found in that flower bed and the cases that were found across the street at that range were ejected out of the same weapon that fired all the cases around Maggie's dead body. That killed her. It was a family weapon that killed Maggie Murdaugh," Waters said.
When law enforcement arrived at the property following the murders, Alex Murdaugh could only account for one of the three rifles, according to Waters.
"That replacement gun is nowhere to be found," Waters said.
Prosecutor: Police found a raincoat with gunshot residue that Murdaugh hid at his parents' house
Creighton Waters, the state's lead prosecutor, said during his opening statement that about a week after the murders, the defendant showed up early in the morning at his parents' home in Hampton, South Carolina.
Waters said Alex Murdaugh brought with him a blue raincoat that he took upstairs.
The prosecutor said that when law enforcement searched the home they found the raincoat "wadded up" and it was "coated with gunshot residue on the inside."
Waters added that the evidence would show that there was gunshot residue in a sink and on the seatbelt of the car Murdaugh drove.
Prosecutor: Victims were shot at close range and had no defensive wounds
Creighton Waters, the state's lead prosecutor in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, said during his opening statement that the prosecution's evidence is going to show that neither Murdaugh's son nor his wife had any "defensive wounds."
"Neither one of them had any defensive wounds, as if they didn't see a threat coming from their attacker," Waters said.
He continued saying that the evidence would show that the victims, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, were shot at close range and "stippling" was found on their bodies due to the close proximity of the firearm that killed them.
"The evidence is going to show — it's called stippling. It's almost like a tattoo, that it leaves marks that the forensic pathologist can see," Waters said.
Waters said during his opening statement that after the killings, Murdaugh told "anyone who would listen" that he was not at the scene of the alleged crimes.
Waters then held up a cell phone, saying "the evidence is also going to show from these things that every one of us — most of us — carry around in our pocket, that he was there, and he was there just minutes before with Maggie and Paul."
Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial
From CNN's Alta Spells
Opening statements are underway in the trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh is charge with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
The lead prosecutor for the state, Creighton Waters, is presenting his opening statement.
A closer look at the timeline of the Murdaugh family killings
From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.
But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing is wife and son.
Here's a look at the timeline:
June 2021
June 7: Alex Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he found his wife Margaret (known as Maggie), 52, and son Paul, 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
June 15: The state law enforcement division releases basic information about the killings, saying Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and investigators collected evidence that night and the next morning.
June 22: The state law enforcement division reopens an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found on the road in 2015 in Hampton County. The agency says the probe is being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announce a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings of Maggie and Paul.
July 22: The state law enforcement division releases redacted audio of Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night of the killings. In the audio, a distraught Murdaugh advises dispatchers his wife and son had been shot, are on the ground and are not breathing.
September 2021
September 3: Alex Murdaugh resigns from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.
September 6: Murdaugh releases a statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, to WCSC saying he is resigning from the law firm and entering rehab. Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, later specifies that his client has an opioid addiction.
September 7: The law firm says Murdaugh resigned “after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”
September 8: The South Carolina Supreme Court issues an order suspending Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state.
July 2022
July 12: The South Carolina Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh, according to an order released by the court.
July 14: Alex Murdaugh is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2021 killing of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
July 20: Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son.
In addition to facing murder charges in the death of his wife and son, in January 2022 Murdaugh is charged with 23 more crimes in four new indictments returned by a grand jury, the state attorney general said, claiming that he stole more than $2.2 million mean for four clients.. That's on top of the seven indictments with 21 criminal charges are filed by December 2021 related to an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defraud victims of more than $6 million, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.
Opening statements in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial start soon. Here's what you need to know.
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Opening statements are expected to begin in Walterboro, South Carolina, in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son —the most serious and the grisliest of allegations faced by the once prominent, but now disbarred, attorney.
Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings on June 7, 2021. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, whose office is prosecuting the case, announced last month prosecutors would not seek the death penalty but life in prison without parole if Murdaugh is convicted.
Murdaugh, who has denied involvement in their deaths, called 911 the night of the killings to report he'd found his wife and son shot dead on the family's hunting estate. Murdaugh's attorneys blasted prosecutors for the charges, issuing a statement addressed to family and friends saying he loved his wife and son "more than anything in the world."
Alex Murdaugh is a member of one of the most powerful family dynasties in coastal South Carolina.
Three generations before him served as 14th Circuit Solicitors — leading prosecutions for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in the state.
Murdaugh worked at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm. He was married to Margaret Murdaugh and they had two sons: Buster and Paul.
On June 7, 2021, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had found his wife and son Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, a community about an hour away from Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said.
In the week following his shooting, his law firm announced Murdaugh resigned after the discovery that he had “misappropriated funds."
The state then Supreme Court suspended his license to practice law in South Carolina. Murdaugh also announced he planned to begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, saying in a statement through his attorney the killings of his wife and son “caused an incredibly difficult time in my life” and exacerbated a “long battle.”
In a statement obtained in September 2021, two of his attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, said Alex Murdaugh’s life “has been devastated by an opioid addiction” and early that month, “it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true.”