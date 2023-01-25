Prosecutor lays out timeline of Alex Murdaugh's phone calls the night his wife was killed

Alex Murdaugh called his wife Maggie Murdaugh twice after she had been killed while he was about a third of a mile away, state prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

During his opening statement, Waters walked through the timeline of what happened after the murders. He said Maggie's phone locked for the last time at around 8:49 p.m.

Alex Murdaugh's phone did not register much activity from about 8:09 p.m. to 9:02 p.m., but at 9:02 p.m., he called his wife.

She "doesn't answer, of course," Waters said. "He calls Maggie again at 9:06. Remember he's just a third of a mile away, you can see it," he added.

At 9:06 p.m., he then turned on his car and texted his wife that he was going to check on his mom, before driving to Almeda, South Carolina, where his mother and her caretaker were, according to the prosecutor.