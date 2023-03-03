Alex Murdaugh attends court on Thursday, March 2. (Joshua Boucher/The State/AP)

Craig Moyer, one of the jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, told ABC this morning that it took no more than an hour to find Murdaugh guilty.

The disgraced former attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife and 22-year-old son. The verdict came after less than three hours of deliberations, CNN has reported.

"The evidence was clear," said Moyer, who is the first juror to speak publicly about the trial.

Moyer told ABC that the jury started by taking a vote. "It was two not guilty, one not sure and nine guilty." His vote was guilty from the beginning, he told the outlet Friday.

"Everybody was pretty much talking, about 45 minutes later...we figured it out," he said.

Moyer said he was surprised when Murdaugh acknowledged that the voice heard in a video of the crime scene, moments before the murders, was his own. That convinced Moyer he was guilty, he said.

That piece of evidence "was his only savior," he said. The juror also said the defense's argument that Murdaugh didn't have enough time to commit the crimes and clean up wasn't convincing.

Moyer said Murdaugh was "a good liar, but not good enough."

"I didn't see any true remorse or compassion or anything," the juror said. When Murdaugh took the stand, "he didn't cry, all he did was blow snot," Moyer said.