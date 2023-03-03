US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Alex Murdaugh's sentencing

Live Updates

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison

By Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer, Aditi Sangal and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 5:28 p.m. ET, March 3, 2023
3 hr 34 min ago

Defense attorney explains why Alex Murdaugh testified in his own defense

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks to press outside the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3.
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks to press outside the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian explained why the team decided to have Alex Murdaugh take the stand to testify in his own defense, saying his credibility was under question because of his alleged financial wrongdoings.

"Once they got that character information — 'he's a thief, he's a liar' — then this jury had to think that he's despicable human being, and not be believed. So it was about character, it wasn't about motive," Harpootlian told reporters on Friday, just hours after Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison by the judge.

Murdaugh always wanted to take the stand, but the team debated whether he should until the financial information came out, which limited their defense options, the lawyer explained.

"As a result, our options were limited, Should he take the stand? Well we debated that. He always wanted to take the stand. Once that information was in, I mean he had to take the stand to explain the kennel video, the lie," Harpootlian said.

"His credibility had been stripped away by the financial mistakes," he added.

In a separate case that has not yet gone to trial, Murdaugh faces 99 charges stemming from a slew of alleged financial crimes, including defrauding his clients, former law firm and the government of millions.

3 hr 31 min ago

Murdaugh's defense team plans to appeal his conviction, attorney says

Members of Alex Murdaugh’s defense team speak to the media outside the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday.
Members of Alex Murdaugh’s defense team speak to the media outside the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday. (Chris Carlson/AP)

The defense team for Alex Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murders of his wife and son, plans to appeal the former attorney's conviction, his lawyers said.

The team plans to file a notice of intention to appeal the decision within 10 days. Attorney Richard “Dick” Harpootlian shared the timeline in response to a question from a reporter outside the courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Friday.

A reporter followed up with a question about what the defense believes is the strongest grounds for an appeal.

Another of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, highlighted the admission of financial crimes evidence to be considered in support of the prosecution's presented motive for the killings — to distract and delay investigations into Murdaugh's growing financial problems.

"That was being offered as motive for why he would go home and kill his wife and son, which we thought was illogical and ludicrous," Griffin said. "There really was no evidence linking one to the other, and we did not think it should (be admitted)."

More context: The prosecution’s focus on Murdaugh’s financial motive underscored the lack of direct evidence — such as a murder weapon, bloody clothing or eyewitnesses — that connected him to the killings. Instead, they hinged their case on circumstantial evidence, including a consequential video placing Murdaugh at the crime scene that night.

Though the financial evidence was not directly related to the murder charges, the judge overseeing the case ruled to allow it, saying it was “so intimately connected” with the state’s case “that proof of it is essential to complete the story.” He instructed jurors to only consider the financial evidence as part of the motive and not as a broader criticism of the defendant’s character.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Alta Spells contributed to this post.

6 hr 7 min ago

Law enforcement chief says he stands by investigators' work in the face of "constant scrutiny"

Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division speaks during a press conference on First, March 3.
Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division speaks during a press conference on First, March 3. (CNN)

The chief of the state law enforcement agency that played a role in the investigation of the Murdaugh family murders spoke outside the courthouse shortly after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday, saying he understood the immense scrutiny the case had placed on his organization.

Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said he rarely holds news conferences, but it was "important for me to speak out ... because Maggie and Paul (Murdaugh) cannot."

Keel said his team worked "under constant scrutiny, constant pressure" in the case.

During the trial, Murdaugh's defense attacked the work of SLED agents in an effort to prove his innocence, claiming the agency had "failed miserably" in their investigation, and going as far as to accuse investigators of fabricating evidence against Murdaugh because his known financial and drug issues made him an "easy target."

Keel said he chose not to speak publicly about the investigation until the trial concluded, because he believed in the criminal justice system and in "the rights of an accused to have a fair trial."

Now that the trial is over, he voiced pride for the investigators' work. Keel said his staff works "day in and day out for days just like today — to bring justice for victims."

"And today is not the end, just the next step in a long road to justice for every person who has been victimized by Alex Murdaugh," Keel said, referencing the 99 separate charges that Murdaugh still faces from a horde of alleged financial crimes.

6 hr 41 min ago

Here's what happens next, now that Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse for his sentencing on Friday, March 3.
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse for his sentencing on Friday, March 3. (Chris Carlson/AP)

After being sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh was released into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Wearing a brown jumpsuit and handcuffs, he could be seen exiting the courtroom with a law enforcement official guiding him.

Murdaugh is now expected to begin intake and evaluation processing, which is expected to last for several weeks, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. The average time is normally about 45 days.

Murdaugh will remain in a holding facility in Columbia, South Carolina, during that period, according to a South Carolina legal source with knowledge of the situation.

7 hr 2 min ago

Judge says he had portrait of Murdaugh's grandfather removed to ensure fair trial

During the sentencing hearing for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, Judge Clifton Newman said he had to have a portrait of Murdaugh's grandfather removed from the courthouse to ensure a fair trial.

"You have a wife who has been killed, murdered. A son who has been savagely murdered. A lawyer, a person from the respected family who has controlled justice in this community for over a century, a person whose grandfather's portrait hang at the back of the courthouse that I had to have ordered removed in order to ensure that a fair trial was had by both the state and the defense," Newman said during the sentencing hearing.

Family background: Murdaugh was a former personal injury attorney and member of a dynastic family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local prosecutor consecutively from 1920 to 2006.

7 hr 7 min ago

Court is now adjourned

Judge Clifton Newman adjourns court following Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing on Friday, March 3.
Judge Clifton Newman adjourns court following Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing on Friday, March 3. (Pool)

After sentencing Alex Murdaugh to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, Judge Clifton Newman adjourned the court.

Before adjourning, Newman gave some instructions on protecting the jurors' identity. He said jurors can choose to speak to the media or stay private and requested that their wishes be respected.

7 hr 20 min ago

JUST IN: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison

Alex Murdaugh attends a sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3. (Pool)
Alex Murdaugh attends a sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3. (Pool) (Pool)

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son Paul Murdaugh.

7 hr 5 min ago

Judge to Murdaugh: "You have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting" to sleep

Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3.
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3. (Pool)

Judge Clifton Newman spoke about Alex Murdaugh's lies during the investigation, saying that his slain wife and son must "come and visit" while he is trying to fall asleep, to which Murdaugh responded that he sees them "all day and every night."

Newman said Murdaugh's murder conviction qualifies for the death penalty.

"I don't question at all the decision of the state not to pursue the death penalty. But as I sit here in this courtroom and look around at the many portraits of judges and other court officials and reflect on the fact that over the past century, your family — including you — have been prosecuting people here in this courtroom, and many have received the death penalty, probably for lesser conduct," Newman said.

The judge then asked Murdaugh about his statement during testimony about lying to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.

"Remind me of the expression you gave on the witness stand. ... 'Oh, what tangled web we weave.' What did you mean by that?" he asked, and Murdaugh responded, "I meant that when I lied, I continued to lie." 

The judge then said, "And the question is, when will it end? When will it end? And it has ended already for the jury, because they've concluded that you have continued to lie and lied throughout your testimony." 

"It has already ended for many who have heard you and concluded that it'll never end but within your own soul, you will have to deal with that. And I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you, I'm sure," he said.

Murdaugh said he sees his wife Maggie and son Paul "all day and every night."

"And they will continue to do so and reflect on the last time you looked them in eyes, as you looked the jury in the eyes," Newman said.

Murdaugh again said he is innocent.

7 hr 20 min ago

Judge: The culprit "might have been the monster that you become" when Murdaugh took opioid pills

Judge Clifton Newman speaks during Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3.
Judge Clifton Newman speaks during Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3. (Pool)

Before giving his sentence, Judge Clifton Newman spoke of the opioid addiction that Alex Murdaugh admitted on the stand.

After Murdaugh reiterated his innocence, saying he would never hurt his wife and son, Newman replied, "and it might not have been you. It might have been the monster that you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person. I have seen that before. The person standing before me was not the person who committed the crime, though it is the same individual."

Some background: During his trial, Murdaugh said he sometimes took more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone per day in the months leading up to the deaths of his wife and son.

It is virtually unheard of for a doctor to prescribe a patient more than 100 milligrams of oxycodone a day, even for the most severe acute or chronic pain.

While 2,000 milligrams sounds astronomical in comparison, taking that much daily is medically possible, according to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta.