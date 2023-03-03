Prosecutor urges life sentence for Alex Murdaugh: He shouldn't "be among free, law-abiding citizens again"
Prosecutor Creighton Waters offered condolences to the Murdaugh family and also recommended the maximum sentence for Alex Murdaugh during his sentencing hearing.
"This is a very complicated situation, and I want to offer my condolences to the family that has suffered here," he said.
"The reality remains is that despite all this attention, this case is about Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh, and I'm so thankful that the jurors gave them a voice," Waters added.
Waters claimed that Alex Murdaugh "liked to stare me down" while they passed each other in the courtroom during the trial.
"I could see the real Alex Murdaugh when he looked at me. The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he lies, including sitting right over there on this witness stand. Your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law-abiding citizens again," he said.
"I would submit to you that the only just sentence here to give justice for Maggie and Paul is the maximum, and that would be two consecutive life sentences," Water said.
"I'm innocent," Alex Murdaugh says before his sentencing
Before the judge sentenced him, Alex Murdaugh spoke in court, again saying he did not kill his wife and son.
"I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son Paul Paul," he told the judge Friday.
Court is in session for Alex Murdaugh's sentencing
After more than a month and dozens of witnesses, jurors on Thursday convicted Murdaugh of two counts of murder in the June 2021 killings, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Prosecutors have indicated they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing Murdaugh the death penalty.
Alex Murdaugh's legal team will talk to reporters after today's sentencing hearing
From CNN's Dianne Gallagher
Alex Murdaugh's legal team says it will not be commenting prior to sentencing Friday.
Following the sentencing hearing, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will address the media, according to the legal team.
"The expectation for that press conference is for it to occur about an hour after the completion of the sentencing hearing but more specifics will be provided tomorrow morning," Murdaugh's legal team said in an email.
The disgraced South Carolina attorney was convicted on all four counts that he was facing — two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
Judge denied defense motion for mistrial
Judge Clifton Newman denied the defense's motion for mistrial on Thursday, saying that there has been an "overwhelming amount of testimony and evidence" presented to the jury.
He said this was a matter for the jury to determine and the court found that there "was sufficient evidence to find the defendant guilty if the evidence was believed by the jury."
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the killing of his wife and son. The jury deliberated for under three hours after hearing weeks of testimony by dozens of witnesses.
South Carolina Department of Corrections will take custody of Alex Murdaugh after sentencing
From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher
Alex Murdaugh will be released into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections following his sentencing hearing today.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Murdaugh will begin intake and evaluation processing, which is expected to last for several weeks. The average time is normally about 45 days.
During this time, Murdaugh will be in a holding facility in Columbia, South Carolina, according to a South Carolina legal source with knowledge of the situation.
These were the key takeaways in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe
After hearing weeks of witness testimony, jurors after – less than three hours of deliberations – convicted Alex Murdaugh of two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the death of his wife and son.
Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, fatally shot his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, and son Paul Murdaugh on the family’s expansive hunting estate on June 7, 2021.
Here's what legal experts say were the key points of the case:
Murdaugh's lie to investigators: In his two-day testimony last week, Murdaugh admitted he lied to investigators when he told them he hadn’t been to his estate’s dog kennels on the evening of the killings until he reported finding the bodies there. That admission came after multiple witnesses for the prosecution identified his voice in a video taken on Paul’s phone at or near the kennels at 8:44 p.m. – shortly before, prosecutors contend, the killings happened.
Prosecutors painted Murdaugh as a dishonest and disgraced attorney who killed his wife and son to draw attention from investigations into financial misconduct allegations against him. In his testimony, Murdaugh repeatedly denied carrying out the killings but admitted to stealing millions of dollars from his former clients and law firm.
Murdaugh said he had a decades-long addiction to opiate painkillers, and that it contributed to “paranoid thinking” that led him to lie to investigators. He testified he took more than 2,000 milligrams a day of oxycodone in the months before Maggie’s and Paul’s deaths.
The kennel video was a crucial piece of evidence: Prosecutors tried to overcome a lack of direct evidence — such as eyewitnesses — linking Murdaugh to the killings. They built their case in large part using video, photos, and cell phone and location data to convince the jury that Murdaugh was lying about his actions that night. Prosecutors hinged their case on the video recorded around the kennels on Paul’s phone.
Murdaugh maintained Maggie and Paul were alive when he left the kennels to return to the house, and that he eventually drove to visit his mother in a nearby town. He found the bodies near the kennels after returning, he said; authorities say he called 911 after 10 p.m. Prosecutors, however, argued he carried out the killings and then tried to create an alibi by leaving the property. They also pointed to videos showing he changed clothes sometime between when he was with Paul that day and when he called 911 – though the defense suggested the change wasn’t unusual for him.
The alibi: The prosecution argued that Alex Murdaugh was "manufacturing an alibi" by calling and texting his wife and son, among others, after they were killed. The prosecutor also noted the kinds of questions Murdaugh asked law enforcement after the murders. He said one of the first things Murdaugh did was point out to police how many phone calls he made that night.
Juror says evidence in Murdaugh case was "plain and clear"
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Craig Moyer, one of the jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, told ABC this morning that it took no more than an hour to find Murdaugh guilty.
The disgraced former attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife and 22-year-old son. The verdict came after less than three hours of deliberations, CNN has reported.
"The evidence was clear," said Moyer, who is the first juror to speak publicly about the trial.
Moyer told ABC that the jury started by taking a vote. "It was two not guilty, one not sure and nine guilty." His vote was guilty from the beginning, he told the outlet Friday.
"Everybody was pretty much talking, about 45 minutes later...we figured it out," he said.
Moyer said he was surprised when Murdaugh acknowledged that the voice heard in a video of the crime scene, moments before the murders, was his own. That convinced Moyer he was guilty, he said.
That piece of evidence "was his only savior," he said. The juror also said the defense's argument that Murdaugh didn't have enough time to commit the crimes and clean up wasn't convincing.
Moyer said Murdaugh was "a good liar, but not good enough."
"I didn't see any true remorse or compassion or anything," the juror said. When Murdaugh took the stand, "he didn't cry, all he did was blow snot," Moyer said.
Judge said the jury's verdict was supported by the law and facts of the case
Judge Clifton Newman thanked members of the jury for doing their civic duty and considering all the evidence after they returned a verdict last night in the trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Newman — who is set to sentence Murdaugh today — said the verdict the jury reached collectively was supported by the facts that were presented during the trial.
"Circumstantial evidence, direct evidence, all of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion, and that's the conclusion that you all reached. So I applaud you all for, as a group, and as a unit and individually, evaluating the evidence and coming to a proper conclusion as you saw the law, as you saw the facts," the judge said before dismissing the jurors Thursday night.
Newman also thanked the alternate juror, who was required to stay at the court even though they were not part of the deliberations.
Murdaugh will reappear for sentencing Friday morning. Clifton told the jury they have no obligation to attend, but they are welcome to come back as a member of the gallery.