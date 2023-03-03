Judge says he had portrait of Murdaugh's grandfather removed to ensure fair trial
During the sentencing hearing for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, Judge Clifton Newman said he had to have a portrait of Murdaugh's grandfather removed from the courthouse to ensure a fair trial.
"You have a wife who has been killed, murdered. A son who has been savagely murdered. A lawyer, a person from the respected family who has controlled justice in this community for over a century, a person whose grandfather's portrait hang at the back of the courthouse that I had to have ordered removed in order to ensure that a fair trial was had by both the state and the defense," Newman said during the sentencing hearing.
Family background: Murdaugh was a former personal injury attorney and member of a dynastic family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local prosecutor consecutively from 1920 to 2006.
Court is now adjourned
After sentencing Alex Murdaugh to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, Judge Clifton Newman adjourned the court.
Before adjourning, Newman gave some instructions on protecting the jurors' identity. He said jurors can choose to speak to the media or stay private and requested that their wishes be respected.
JUST IN: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son Paul Murdaugh.
Judge to Murdaugh: "You have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting" to sleep
Judge Clifton Newman spoke about Alex Murdaugh's lies during the investigation, saying that his slain wife and son must "come and visit" while he is trying to fall asleep, to which Murdaugh responded that he sees them "all day and every night."
Newman said Murdaugh's murder conviction qualifies for the death penalty.
"I don't question at all the decision of the state not to pursue the death penalty. But as I sit here in this courtroom and look around at the many portraits of judges and other court officials and reflect on the fact that over the past century, your family — including you — have been prosecuting people here in this courtroom, and many have received the death penalty, probably for lesser conduct," Newman said.
The judge then asked Murdaugh about his statement during testimony about lying to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.
"Remind me of the expression you gave on the witness stand. ... 'Oh, what tangled web we weave.' What did you mean by that?" he asked, and Murdaugh responded, "I meant that when I lied, I continued to lie."
The judge then said, "And the question is, when will it end? When will it end? And it has ended already for the jury, because they've concluded that you have continued to lie and lied throughout your testimony."
"It has already ended for many who have heard you and concluded that it'll never end but within your own soul, you will have to deal with that. And I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you, I'm sure," he said.
Murdaugh said he sees his wife Maggie and son Paul "all day and every night."
"And they will continue to do so and reflect on the last time you looked them in eyes, as you looked the jury in the eyes," Newman said.
Murdaugh again said he is innocent.
Judge: The culprit "might have been the monster that you become" when Murdaugh took opioid pills
Before giving his sentence, Judge Clifton Newman spoke of the opioid addiction that Alex Murdaugh admitted on the stand.
After Murdaugh reiterated his innocence, saying he would never hurt his wife and son, Newman replied, "and it might not have been you. It might have been the monster that you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person. I have seen that before. The person standing before me was not the person who committed the crime, though it is the same individual."
Some background: During his trial, Murdaugh said he sometimes took more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone per day in the months leading up to the deaths of his wife and son.
It is virtually unheard of for a doctor to prescribe a patient more than 100 milligrams of oxycodone a day, even for the most severe acute or chronic pain.
Judge says Murdaugh trial was "one of the most troubling cases" he has seen
Judge Clifton Newman said that Alex Murdaugh's trial was "one of the most troubling cases" for him as a judge, as well as for the state, defense team and the community.
Newman acknowledged he saw Murdaugh on various occasions, since they are both part of the legal community.
"It is also particularly troubling, Mr. Murdaugh, because as a member of the legal community ... we have seen each other at various occasions throughout the years," Newman said. "And it was especially heartbreaking for me to see you go, in the media, as a grieving father who lost a wife and son to being the person indicted and convicted of killing them."
He added, "You have engaged in duplicitous conduct here in the courtroom, here on the witness stand, and as established by the testimony, throughout the time leading from the time of the indictment and prior to the time of the indictment to this point in time."
Newman said he does not expect Murdaugh to confess.
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Alex Murdaugh: He shouldn't "be among free, law-abiding citizens again"
Prosecutor Creighton Waters offered condolences to the Murdaugh family and also recommended the maximum sentence for Alex Murdaugh during his sentencing hearing.
"This is a very complicated situation, and I want to offer my condolences to the family that has suffered here," he said.
"The reality remains is that despite all this attention, this case is about Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh, and I'm so thankful that the jurors gave them a voice," Waters added.
Waters claimed that Alex Murdaugh "liked to stare me down" while they passed each other in the courtroom during the trial.
"I could see the real Alex Murdaugh when he looked at me. The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he lies, including sitting right over there on this witness stand. Your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law-abiding citizens again," he said.
"I would submit to you that the only just sentence here to give justice for Maggie and Paul is the maximum, and that would be two consecutive life sentences," Water said.
"I'm innocent," Alex Murdaugh says before his sentencing
Before the judge sentenced him, Alex Murdaugh spoke in court, again saying he did not kill his wife and son.
"I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son Paul Paul," he told the judge Friday.
Court is in session for Alex Murdaugh's sentencing
After more than a month and dozens of witnesses, jurors on Thursday convicted Murdaugh of two counts of murder in the June 2021 killings, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Prosecutors have indicated they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing Murdaugh the death penalty.