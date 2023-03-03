Inside the courtroom during the Murdaugh verdict

As the guilty on all counts verdict was being read in the Colleton County courtroom Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's only surviving son Buster Murdaugh could be seen wiping tears away from his eyes, reports CNN’s Randi Kaye who was inside the courtroom.
Alex Murdaugh appeared to be stone-faced in his expression while the verdict was being handed down.
It appeared that Alex Murdaugh mouthed "I love you," to Buster as he was being placed in handcuffs.
Members of the jury kept their heads down and never looked in the direction of Alex Murdaugh.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to start Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing Murdaugh the death penalty.
1 hr 50 min ago
Murdaugh's former law firm says the verdict "brings justice and some closure"
From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher
Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm — which renamed itself due to his actions — issued a statement, saying the verdict "brings justice and some closure."
“The actions of Alex Murdaugh are shocking to us all," Parker Law Group said on Facebook. "Tonight’s verdict, which was rendered after a thorough and fair trial, brings justice and some closure to this awful matter. Maggie and Paul died tragically and for reasons we may never fully comprehend. They were much beloved, and we will forever mourn their loss.”
Several members of the law group testified during the murder trial.
1 hr 54 min ago
Why Murdaugh killed his wife and son, according to the prosecution
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Alta Spells
Alex Murdaugh has been convicted Thursday of killing his wife and son. Despite the lack of direct evidence, the prosecution spent weeks outlining how Murdaugh had the motive, means and opportunity to commit the murders.
The case hinged on circumstantial evidence: Proving Murdaugh was at the crime scene that night and that he lied to investigators, and painting him as a fraudster who killed his family in a desperate bid to distract the investigations into his actions.
Motive
A series of witnesses have accused Murdaugh of extensive financial wrongdoing at his namesake law firm and presented evidence that he lied to nearly everyone around him in a yearslong fraud. A “day of reckoning” was coming from several different angles, so he killed his family to distract and delay those financial investigations, the prosecution argued.
Two investigations in particular that could have exposed Murdaugh’s wrongdoing were coming to a head at the time of the killings.
For one, the chief financial officer of his law firm testified she had confronted Murdaugh about missing funds on the morning of June 7, 2021, hours before the killings. After the murders, the internal investigation into the funds took a backseat.
Second, Murdaugh was facing a lawsuit from the family of Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old who was killed in February 2019 when a boat, owned by Murdaugh and allegedly driven by Paul, crashed. A hearing in that civil case was scheduled for June 10, 2021, and had the potential to reveal his financial problems, prosecutors argued.
Means
Maggie was killed by a Blackout rifle and Paul was killed by a shotgun, prosecutor Creighton Waters said, adding that both were family weapons. Testimony from a weapons expert proved that Blackout rifle bullet casings discovered near Maggie’s body matched casings found on other parts of the family’s property.
Waters noted this weapon went missing and Murdaugh could not account for it.
Paul Murdaugh was killed by shots from a shotgun, one of Paul’s “favorite guns,” Waters said. Investigators determined that the two shells that killed Paul had “class characteristics” that were similar to a 12-gauge shotgun. Waters added that Alex Murdaugh had this shotgun with him on the night of the killings and that “Maggie’s DNA and blood” were found on the receiver of the gun.
Opportunity
One of the prosecution’s most compelling pieces of evidence was recorded audio that it said placed Murdaugh at the crime scene on the night of the murders. The video focuses on one of their dogs and appears to have been recorded at the kennels at their family home in Islandton, South Carolina. Three different voices can be heard in the background of the video, and family friends identified those voices as that of Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.
A video was filmed on Paul’s phone starting at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, 2021, just minutes before Paul and Maggie were shot dead, according to Lt. David Britton Dove, a supervisor in the computer crimes center at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Murdaugh’s presence there contradicted his original claim to investigators that he was not at the kennels that night, prosecutors said.
Murdaugh “told anyone who would listen he was never there,” the prosecution said in opening statements. “The evidence will show that he was there. He was at the murder scene with the two victims.”
Murdaugh later admitted to lying, testifying during the trial that he misled law enforcement because of addiction-induced paranoia.