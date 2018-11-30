The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they have evacuated the tower at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Flights that were en route are being diverted, and flights that are bound for this airport but have not taken off yet are under a ground stop.

There are about 20 flights initially affected, but this preliminary number may change as officials continue assessing the damage.

Meanwhile, outside the airport, there are cracked and collapsed roads. "Use EXTREME Caution if you are driving," the airport tweeted.

According to the FAA website, there are currently four airports closed: Ted Stevens International Airport, Adak Airport, Merrill Field Airport & Fort Richardson Airport.