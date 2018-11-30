Earthquake rattles AlaskaBy Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Tsunami Warnings have been canceled
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the Tsunami warning is canceled for the Cook Inlet area and Southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.
No tsunami danger exists, and no destructive tsunami has been reported.
Airport tower evacuated, flights diverted and placed under ground stop
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they have evacuated the tower at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Flights that were en route are being diverted, and flights that are bound for this airport but have not taken off yet are under a ground stop.
There are about 20 flights initially affected, but this preliminary number may change as officials continue assessing the damage.
Meanwhile, outside the airport, there are cracked and collapsed roads. "Use EXTREME Caution if you are driving," the airport tweeted.
According to the FAA website, there are currently four airports closed: Ted Stevens International Airport, Adak Airport, Merrill Field Airport & Fort Richardson Airport.
Sarah Palin tweets after Alaska earthquake: "Pray for Alaska"
Former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted that her house was not intact after the quake, but did not elaborate on specific damage.
“[Pray] for Alaska. Our family is intact - house is not," she wrote. "So thankful to be safe."
Anchorage Police handling "multiple situations" following massive quake
Anchorage's police department released a statement in the aftermath of a 7.0 earthquake, saying it is still operational and is "handling multiple situations." Residents are advised to shelter in place.
Read the full statement:
The Anchorage Police Department is operational after this morning’s massive earthquake.
Our Dispatch center is fully staffed and answering your calls as quickly as they can. Please only call 911 if it’s an emergency.
Our officers have been dispatched throughout the area and are handling multiple situations. We are working with our public safety partners to keep you safe. For parents, we are working with our partners at the Anchorage School District to check on your children and make sure they are safe.
There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones.
We will keep you updated via Nixle throughout the day.
Again, stay safe and off the roads. Call 911 only if it’s an emergency.
Watch below: Swinging lights, broken objects after earthquake
Anchorage School District asks parents to pick students up when it's safe to do so
The Anchorage School District just posted the following message on its Facebook page:
ASD families,
We hope that everyone is safe after the earthquake. The Education Center as well as the entire District was disrupted by the shaking. We are assessing building safety and damages now. We will update the community as new information comes in. In the meantime, parents and guardians, when you feel it is safe to do so, please pick your children up from school.
Power partially restored at Anchorage airport, and planes are landing
From CNN’s Amanda Watts and Keith Allen
Power has been partially restored at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and planes are being allowed to land, Trudy Wassel, the airport’s Marketing and Business Development Director tells CNN.
The air traffic control tower had to be evacuated shortly after the quake, and during that time no aircraft were landing, according to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications.
The airport terminal also had to be evacuated, but people are being allowed back in at this time, according to Wassel. Although power has been partially restored to the airport, some flights are being diverted to Fairbanks, Wassel says.
Wassel was in her office at the time of the quake. “My office is just trashed,” she says.
US military base in Alaska doing damage assessment to installation
Dana Rosso, spokesperson for a military base in Alaska, told CNN, “We have recalled our senior staff into our emergency response center” to help assess if there is any damage to the installation and to help prepare should requests for assistance arrive.
The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is not the only US military base in Alaska, but it is the largest. A damage assessment is currently being conducting by teams on the installation. The base is standing by to render assistance if asked by local and state officials.
Car seen stuck on piece of cracked road after earthquake
CNN affiliate KTVA reports that there are multiple road closures and at least one report of an overpass that has possibly collapsed.
Images across social media show cracked and collapsed roads. Scott Marsteller caught this video right outside of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport:
CNN affiliate KTUU-TV also posted a photo, with more daylight, of what appears to be the same spot:
KTVA reporter shares photo of damaged newsroom
KTVA’s Cassie Schirm tweeted a photo showing toppled chairs and hanging metal from the TV station's Anchorage newsroom.