Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster after Friday morning’s earthquake, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Gov. Walker also said he is in "direct contact" with the White House, and is coordinating with emergency responders.

"From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings," he wrote.

"My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska."