Earthquake rattles AlaskaBy Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Home camera captures the moment the earthquake hit
Eric Nelius's home camera caught the earthquake on film as it hit his home in Fairbanks, Alaska — almost 350 miles from the earthquake's epicenter in Anchorage.
In the video, Nelius' wife rushes to grab her children and dogs as the walls begin shaking and a loud rumbling fills the air.
The family is now safe, though their possessions sustained some damage.
Watch it here:
Trump, in Buenos Aires, has been briefed on the Alaska earthquake
President Trump has been briefed on the Alaska earthquake and is monitoring damage reports, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
"We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans!" she added.
Alaska governor issues disaster declaration
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster after Friday morning’s earthquake, according to a post on his Facebook page.
Gov. Walker also said he is in "direct contact" with the White House, and is coordinating with emergency responders.
"From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings," he wrote.
"My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska."
Two of Anchorage's main hospitals sustain damage but the ERs remain open
From CNN's Wayne Drash
Two of Anchorage's main hospitals sustained damage following the 7.0 earthquake near the city.
Kjerstin Lastufka, a spokeswoman at Alaska Regional hospital, says the hospital is assessing the main building and offices on campus. “We’re seeing some cracks in the walls and some cracks in the floors, and a little bit of water leaks.”
The hospital emergency room is open, but all elective surgeries and appointments have been canceled. They're not seeing an influx of patients yet, but they are prepared to handle additional patients.
She was in her office at the time of the quake; pictures fell off the wall and plants toppled over on window sills. "It went on for quite some time," Lastufka said.
Providence Alaska Medical Center also announced that though there was some building damage, their ER remains open.
"There are no reports of injuries at the hospital at this time. However, the hospital suffered isolated damage, such as multiple water leaks. Hospital staff continue to evaluate the extent of this damage. All scheduled elective surgeries have been canceled and will be rescheduled."
Anchorage assembly member: "Everything shook off the walls"
Anchorage Assembly Member Pete Peterson tells CNN the 7.0 earthquake hit just after he had gotten his kids onto the bus at 8:29 a.m.
"Everything shook off the walls. The prints fell off the walls. Glass broke," Peterson says.
Peterson says they lost power at his condo, but he has not seen any damage to the building, and has heard from friends in downtown Anchorage who have not lost power.
Tsunami warnings have been canceled
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the Tsunami warning is canceled for the Cook Inlet area and Southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.
No tsunami danger exists, and no destructive tsunami has been reported.
Airport tower evacuated, flights diverted and placed under ground stop
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they have evacuated the tower at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Flights that were en route are being diverted, and flights that are bound for this airport but have not taken off yet are under a ground stop.
There are about 20 flights initially affected, but this preliminary number may change as officials continue assessing the damage.
Meanwhile, outside the airport, there are cracked and collapsed roads. "Use EXTREME Caution if you are driving," the airport tweeted.
According to the FAA website, there are currently four airports closed: Ted Stevens International Airport, Adak Airport, Merrill Field Airport & Fort Richardson Airport.
Sarah Palin tweets after Alaska earthquake: "Pray for Alaska"
Former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted that her house was not intact after the quake, but did not elaborate on specific damage.
“[Pray] for Alaska. Our family is intact - house is not," she wrote. "So thankful to be safe."
Anchorage Police handling "multiple situations" following massive quake
Anchorage's police department released a statement in the aftermath of a 7.0 earthquake, saying it is still operational and is "handling multiple situations." Residents are advised to shelter in place.
Read the full statement:
The Anchorage Police Department is operational after this morning’s massive earthquake.
Our Dispatch center is fully staffed and answering your calls as quickly as they can. Please only call 911 if it’s an emergency.
Our officers have been dispatched throughout the area and are handling multiple situations. We are working with our public safety partners to keep you safe. For parents, we are working with our partners at the Anchorage School District to check on your children and make sure they are safe.
There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones.
We will keep you updated via Nixle throughout the day.
Again, stay safe and off the roads. Call 911 only if it’s an emergency.
Watch below: Swinging lights, broken objects after earthquake