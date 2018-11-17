USGS forecast model predicts up to 1,000 aftershocks in the next 24 hours

Like forecast models that predict the weather, USGS has a forecast model for the likely hood of aftershocks.

It says that there is a 78% chance of 0-23 aftershocks of a magnitude 5 or greater in the next week.

Over the next 24 hours, there could be anywhere between 10-1,000 aftershocks magnitude 3 or greater.

Here is the complete forecast:

USGS

They also have forecast for estimate economic losses.

Right now they are estimating there is a 35% chance of 100 million to a billion in economic losses. There is a 25% chance that economic losses will be over a billion.