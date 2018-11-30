Earthquake rattles AlaskaBy Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump tweets to Alaska: "Federal Government will spare no expense"
President Trump, who is currently attending the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, tweeted that Alaskans were "hit hard by a 'big one.'"
It will be taken care of by the federal government, which will "spare no expense," he added.
Up to 10,000 customers without power, energy company says
Alaska’s Municipal Light and Power said there are approximately 7,000 to 10,000 ML&P customers without power, and that their crews were responding now.
"No damage to generation infrastructure. Crews are assessing substation and other distribution infrastructure issues," ML&P tweeted.
They warned residents to watch out for downed power lines, and to stay away from any they see.
High school students evacuate after earthquake
Gabe Martinez took this photo after evacuating from Dimond High School in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.
He was in his second hour orchestra class when the earthquake hit.
"Since I was in orchestra class we had no desks or tables," he said. "All we had were music stands and small chairs. I had to get under a small chair to protect myself."
Kids were screaming and crying and there was a lot of debris, Martinez told CNN. "That light had shut off and the first quake shook really hard and it stayed for a few seconds. Then a big aftershock came and they had kids evacuate."
Martinez said he was picked up from school and is safe now.
Earthquakes common in Alaska, says United States Geological Survey
Earthquakes are common in this region, says the United States Geological Survey. Over the past century, 14 other earthquakes of 6.0 magnitude and above have occurred within 150 km (93.2 miles) of the earthquake that hit this morning near Anchorage.
Two such earthquakes -- a 6.6 magnitude quake in July 1983 and a 6.4 magnitude quake in September 1983 -- seem similar to today's earthquake.
They were at similarly shallow depths, and caused damage in the region of Valdez, east of Anchorage.
The biggest earthquake that has hit Alaska was a 9.2 magnitude giant in March 1964, an interface thrust faulting earthquake that ruptured over several hundred kilometers between Anchorage and the Alaska-Aleutians trench, and to the southwest.
Alaska resident: Earthquake was "the most violent" in 37 years
"I have been here 37 years and that was the most violent earthquake I have ever felt. It was absolutely terrifying," Kristin Dossett, a resident of Palmer, Alaska, told CNN.
"It shook like I have never felt anything shake before. It just didn't stop. It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere — everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere."
Dossett described aftershocks rattling the house and causing things to fall over. Her piano moved a foot and a half from the wall during a particularly strong aftershock.
"You get a little scared because you don't know how big it's going to be," she said.
Attorneys scramble under desks in Anchorage courthouse, video shows
Video from the Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage showed attorneys jumping under their desks, paintings swinging on the walls and pieces of the ceiling dropping to the floor as the earthquake hit.
Seismologist to Alaskans: Expect aftershocks for months, maybe years
Aftershocks are expected after this morning’s Alaska quake, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology.
She says the average sequence of aftershocks for a quake this size is a 5.8, but that it could be larger than that average figure. She advises to expect many more aftershocks from today’s event.
”We think the number dies off with time, but the relative distribution from large to small is constant,” and weeks to months later, aftershocks will follow, she explains.
For example, the last 5-magnitude aftershock that followed the 1994 Northridge, California, quake was three years after the original event.
There have been at least 30 aftershocks so far for this quake.
Dr. Elizabeth Cochran of the United States Geological Survey says the Anchorage quake was a “normal faulting event” among plates under Alaska.
Map shows where Alaskans felt the earthquake — and how strong it was
CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar just walked viewers through a map that shows where Alaskans felt the shaking — yellow in the video below represents "strong" and orange "very strong" or "severe."
A big concern for the area near the epicenter is what's called liquefaction, a process where the soil becomes saturated with water, which can cause it to erupt into torrents and topple buildings and destroy roads.
Even in downtown Anchorage, a lot of the coastal regions are at significant risk for the potential for that liquefaction to take place, according to Chinchar.
Home camera captures the moment the earthquake hit
Eric Nelius's home camera caught the earthquake on film as it hit his home in Fairbanks, Alaska — almost 350 miles from the earthquake's epicenter in Anchorage.
In the video, Nelius' wife rushes to grab her children and dogs as the walls begin shaking and a loud rumbling fills the air.
The family is now safe, though their possessions sustained some damage.
