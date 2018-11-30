Trump tweets to Alaska: "Federal Government will spare no expense"

Gabe Martinez

Gabe Martinez took this photo after evacuating from Dimond High School in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

He was in his second hour orchestra class when the earthquake hit.

"Since I was in orchestra class we had no desks or tables," he said. "All we had were music stands and small chairs. I had to get under a small chair to protect myself."

Kids were screaming and crying and there was a lot of debris, Martinez told CNN. "That light had shut off and the first quake shook really hard and it stayed for a few seconds. Then a big aftershock came and they had kids evacuate."

Martinez said he was picked up from school and is safe now.