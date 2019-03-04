Lee County Coroner Bill Harris speaks to CNN after deadly tornadoes strike Alabama. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris speaks to CNN after deadly tornadoes strike Alabama. CNN

Lee County coroner Bill Harris told CNN's New Day that more than a dozen people may not be accounted for.

"We could have as many as 20 that may not be accounted for right now," he said.

Harris cautioned that this number could change, as it includes tornado victims who may have fled from the storm and just haven't been able to check in with family yet.

Harris added that search crews headed back out at 8 a.m. Monday morning to continue searching for people.