Delrico Eiland shared this video on Facebook of her 72-year-old aunt Earnestine Reese after her house was destroyed along with her daughter’s trailer in Beauregard, Alabama.

In the video, Reese — who has suffered a broken hip and will have surgery this morning — talks on FaceTime to her grandson Kingston Frazier, who is away in college, Eiland said.

“I thank the Lord. You tell God, ‘Thank you, God’. You hear me? You hear me? Tell God thank you. Tell God thank you,” Reese tells her grandson.

“She’s telling Frazier to tell God ‘Thank you’ for sparing her life,” Eiland told CNN. “She is a very strong woman.”

Watch the moment: