Alabama reels in aftermath of deadly tornadoesBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Alabama coroner warns "as many as 20" people are missing after deadly tornados
Lee County coroner Bill Harris told CNN's New Day that more than a dozen people may not be accounted for.
"We could have as many as 20 that may not be accounted for right now," he said.
Harris cautioned that this number could change, as it includes tornado victims who may have fled from the storm and just haven't been able to check in with family yet.
Harris added that search crews headed back out at 8 a.m. Monday morning to continue searching for people.
5 minutes of warning, then tornadoes so powerful they killed 23 people in Alabama
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Joe Sterling
The powerful tornadoes that plowed through Lee County in Alabama and killed at least 23 people left a path of destruction that looked "as if someone had taken a blade and just scraped the ground," the county sheriff said Monday.
At daybreak, emergency crews and residents witnessed more of the aftermath of the twisters that Sheriff Jay Jones called "catastrophic," and the search was on for survivors and more victims.
It appears that some people had only a five-minute warning Sunday afternoon before tornadoes ripped through the region.
The 23 deaths reported marked the deadliest day for tornadoes in Alabama since the Tuscaloosa-Birmingham tornado that killed more than 200 people in 2011.
The victims, including children, died in Lee County, Jones said. At least 12 of those deaths occurred in an area about 5 to 6 miles south of the city of Opelika, he said.