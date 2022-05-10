US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Alabama fugitive case

Live Updates

The latest on the Alabama fugitive case

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:16 a.m. ET, May 10, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
19 min ago

Sheriff outlines new details about Casey White and Vicky White's capture 

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding shared new details Tuesday morning about the capture of an inmate on the run with an Alabama corrections officer, who authorities believe died by suicide.

The inmate Casey White is speaking freely with investigators, the sheriff told CNN’s Miguel Marquez.

“He was pretty candid with the investigators last night. They had a fairly lengthy interview,” Wedding said. The sheriff did not share details of the interview.

The sheriff tells CNN that corrections officer Vicky White was on the phone with dispatchers during the chase and indicated she had a gun to her head.

When authorities arrived the gun had been discharged, the sheriff said

Wedding said per the “initial investigation,” authorities “believe that she may have taken her own life, but we will wait until the coroner’s office examines the body to make a confirmation.”

He described several law enforcement entities, including US Marshall task forces from various states, working feverishly taking tips and reviewing surveillance video leading up to the moment authorities spotted the Cadillac the pair were reportedly in.

“What helped us was the Cadillac that we’d been searching for was located in a hotel parking lot just south of the sheriff’s office," he said.

“When our task force officers went to the hotel it was a very short period of time before they intercepted them in the vehicle and the pursuit began,” he told CNN’s Marquez.

He said the task force intercepted the vehicle fleeing northbound on a highway in what he described as a short pursuit.

“They went through a factory parking lot went through a grassy area our task force officers rammed the vehicle pushed them into a ditch," he added.

At that point investigators approached the vehicle to investigate, he said.

“She was unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head and the male suspect gave up without incident," Wedding said.

His office is consulting with the local prosecutor to review the events in Evansville, Vandenburg County, he said.

“If they elect not to file charges then we will contact Alabama immediately to see if we can get the subject returned to the home state," he said.

Ultimately, the sheriff called it a “good day for law enforcement.”

“Often times you have these unusual cases, serious cases and they go for days without being solved,” he said.

“From the time we initiated our investigation until the time we had this wrapped up, it was rapid and no one was injured outside the suspect so it’s a good day for law enforcement," he continued.

 

22 min ago

A plan is in place for Casey White's return to Alabama, sheriff says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said there is a plan in place for when escaped inmate Casey White is returned to the state. 

“We already made arrangements with the local circuit judge and with the Alabama Department of Corrections,” he told CNN’s John Berman Tuesday. 

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White had been on the run for over a week before they were located and taken into custody following a pursuit and crash Monday in Indiana. White died yesterday from her injuries.

“When we bring him back, he will immediately go before the judge, that will be his first stop, when he gets in town,” Singleton said. “As soon as the judge conducts the arraignment, he will be put back in the transport vehicle and transported directly to the Department of Corrections.”

 

1 min ago

Former attorney: "They had most of it planned out, which makes me think Casey wasn't the mastermind"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

(US Marshals)
(US Marshals)

Dale Bryant, Casey White’s former attorney, told CNN he is happy the capture of his former client did not end as "violently as I thought it would." 

Bryant represented White from 2019-2020 during appeals for his 2015 arrest, CNN has reported. The lawyer said it is "sad that Vicky White took her life...but happy no one else was injured during the apprehension."

The attorney told CNN Tuesday that while medicated, White "was a pretty rational, reasonable human being." White was regularly taking his antipsychotic medication during that time the lawyer worked with him. Bryant said he saw video of White's capture and it looked like "a completely different person." 

The attorney said his client's "previous crimes were all in the moment. He had passion, not very thoroughly thought out." Bryant speculates that Vicky planned much of the escape.

"They had most of it planned out, which makes me think Casey wasn't the mastermind," he said. 

"The escape was, was very well planned...very well executed. It was a lot of preparation leading up to it but once they once he was out of the facility, for 11 days, they only made it to Evansville, Indiana, which is about a six-hour drive from Florence, Alabama, where he escaped from, it doesn't show much planning," the attorney said.

30 min ago

Vicky White was "basically the mastermind behind the whole plan," sheriff says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White “was basically the mastermind behind the whole plan," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

“He was behind bars, he really couldn't plan too much behind bars, but, yes, I think — personally — I think she was the one to put the plan together,” he told CNN’s John Berman Tuesday.

Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White had been on the run for over a week before they were located following a pursuit and crash Monday in Indiana. White died yesterday from her injuries.

As the second in command at the detention center, White used her position to execute the plan, he said.

“She scheduled the van transport that morning, made sure all the other armed deputies were out of the building and tied up in court. Knew the booking officer wouldn't question her, the assistant director when she told her she was going to take him to court and drop him off with other employees. She arranged — purchased the getaway car, she sold her house, got her hands on cash, she went shopping, bought clothes for him. She just — she just obviously put the plan together,” Singleton said.

“Casey White didn't escape from the facility, he was basically just let out,” the sheriff said.

Singleton said “in spite of what she's done, Vicky was a friend, to every one of us.”

“Some of the older guys looked up to her as a mother figure,” he said. “It has been an emotional roller coaster for our employees.”

30 min ago

Here's how the 11-day manhunt of Casey White and Vicky White ended

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop, Christina Maxouris, Elizabeth Wolfe and Jaide Timm-Garcia

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.

She was hospitalized earlier with self-inflicted gunshot wounds after being taken into custody following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana, US Marshals previously told CNN. Her wounds were "very serious," Wedding said at the time.

No law enforcement officers fired shots, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama, where the pair — who are not related — fled on April 29.

Before the chase ensued, officers conducting surveillance spotted Vicky White exiting a hotel with a wig on, according to US Marshal Matt Keely. Then, she and Casey White got into a car and drove away.

Authorities continued to watch them until a vehicle pursuit began, ending when a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac the pair were in. The car wrecked and rolled over, he said. Casey White was driving the car, according to the US Marshals, though Wedding had earlier told reporters Vicky White was the driver.

Officers were able to remove the inmate from the wrecked car, but Vicky White was pinned inside with a gunshot wound to her head, Keely said.

Casey White reportedly told officers to help "his wife" who had shot herself in the head, according to Keely, and told them he didn't do it. Keely said to their knowledge Casey White and Vicky White are not married.

The pair's capture brought to a close an 11-day manhunt that gained widespread national attention and saw hundreds of tips flood in from all corners of the country, including one that ultimately lead to the location and arrest of the fugitives.

Keep reading here.