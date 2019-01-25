It’s too early to say whether widespread flight delays at major East Coast airports will break the shutdown stalemate. But the prospect of a national air travel meltdown has long loomed in the minds of White House and congressional officials as the one thing that might bring an end to the stalemate.

Administration officials have said as recently as this week that if the shutdown began to devastate air travel, they feared Republicans would jump ship and get on board with a short-term Democratic plan to reopen the government.

And it’s not just inside the White House. Outside political advisers to President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill have worried major flight issues would amplify the blame Trump is already facing for the shutdown. They, too, believe that major disruptions to air travel would ramp up pressure to reopen the government without wall funding

As the shutdown has worn on, Trump has been focused on two particular areas where Americans might be affected, according to people familiar with this thinking: Air travel and tax returns.

He has asked aides whether Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration workers are breaking laws by calling out sick, likening it to the air traffic controllers strike during the Reagan administration.