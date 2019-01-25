Doug Behm has been sitting on a Jet Blue flight bound for Cartagena, Colombia, for hours. He shared a photo of passengers standing restlessly in the plane's center aisle.

"Was supposed to leave at 7.51 AM," Behm tweeted. "Taxied for a while, then back to the gate to refuel. Delayed due to staffing issues caused by the Government shutdown."

Nearly three hours after his flight was supposed to take off, Behm told CNN the plane was still stuck at the gate at John F. Kennedy Airport.

"Haven't gotten an update in a while," he said.

Here's the scene inside the plane: