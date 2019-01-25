The airport delays played a key role in Trump backing down on shutdown, source says

A White House official tells CNN today's airport delays played an important role in President Trump's decision to back down on his insistence for border wall funding -- even if it's just temporary.

"Planes have to keep flying. This is getting worse and worse," a White House official says. "He knows this has to end."

Trump is expected to make an announcement about the shutdown at any moment in the Rose Garden. A senior White House official told CNN the President would announce a "way forward" on ending the shutdown.