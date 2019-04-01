Airlines report technical issuesBy Meg Wagner
These Southwest pilots "got comfy" during the ground stop
Kate Bentley tweeted a photo of a couple of Southwest Airlines employees taking seats in wheelchairs at the Columbus, Ohio, airport.
Southwest issued a ground stop this morning for about 40 minutes citing "a technology outage involving a vendor."
Here's Bentley's tweet:
American Airlines says AeroData experiencing technical issue impacting multiple carriers
American Airlines in a tweet to a passenger said AeroData is experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers including a few of AA’s regional carriers
CNN has reached out to AeroData for comment.
Southwest flights were grounded for 40 minutes this morning
Southwest Airlines has issued a ground stop this morning citing "a technology outage involving a vendor that provides aircraft weight and balance data."
Southwest lifted the ground stop about 40 minutes later, and said the outage was because of an issue with a "vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning."
Delta cites issue with third-party vendor as reason for flight delays
Delta says that an issue with a third-party vendor that “prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning.”
They add that no cancellations are expected due to the issue
Here's their statement:
“A brief third-party technology issue prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays.”