US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:06 AM ET, Fri November 5, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial starts Friday morning  

From CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Alta Spells  

Opening arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial are set to begin Friday morning, according to Judge Timothy Walmsley who made the announcement in court Thursday.

The judge said he would rule on two pending issues before the start of the trial, one regarding the probation status of Arbery and one regarding a vanity license plate that featured the confederate battle flag on Travis McMichael's pickup truck. 

The court convenes at 9 a.m. ET Friday to address the motions, then opening arguments should begin shortly after.

On Thursday just before court adjourned, the judge announced that one of the participating jurors was being struck from the panel for medical reasons. According to CNN's analysis of available juror information, the juror that was struck was a White female and she is being replaced by a juror referred to as Alternate 1, who is also a White female. Leaving the racial composition of the jury unchanged from the previous day when only Black juror was selected for the trial jury panel. 

The three White men on trial – Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. – are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia's low country.  

The defendants are charged with malice and felony murder and face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. All three men pleaded not guilty, with the McMichaels claiming they were conducting a citizen's arrest and acting in self-defense and Bryan maintaining his innocence, saying he took no part in the killing.

If convicted, each man could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

19 min ago

3 men are on trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Here's a timeline of the case.

From CNN's Dakin Andone

Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Arbery's killing sparked national outrage after a video of his shooting was made public. The 25-year-old Black man was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was fatally shot.

As we wait for opening statements to begin, here's a timeline of the case:

  • Feb. 23, 2020 — Arbery is fatally shot: Arbery was shot dead in a confrontation with the McMichaels in the neighborhood of Satilla Shores, outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia's lowcountry. Arbery was on a jog — something he was known to do, according to those who knew him — when the McMichaels grabbed their guns and pursued Arbery. The men claimed to be conducting a citizen's arrest of Arbery. Bryan had also joined the pursuit and recorded the shooting on his cellphone.
  • Feb. 27, 2020 — Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney recuses herself: The day after the shooting, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself from the case, citing Gregory McMichael's position as a former investigator in her office. The attorney general's office says it received a letter from Johnson requesting the appointment of a new prosecutor on Feb. 27.
  • April 7, 2020 — Second prosecutor recuses himself: Waycross Judicial Circuit, George Barnhill, who took over the case after Johnson rescued herself, sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office informing the office of his own conflict of interest: His son worked in Johnson's office and had previously worked with Gregory McMichael on a previous prosecution of Arbery.
  • April 13, 2020 — The case is transferred to a third prosecutor: After receiving Barnhill's letter, the Attorney General's Office appointed Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden to the case. 
  • May 5, 2020: Video of the shooting surfaces: The 36-second video begins with Arbery jogging down the middle of a street toward a pickup truck stopped in the road. Gregory McMichael is in the bed of the truck while his son is standing near the driver's side door with a shotgun.
  • May 7, 2020 — The McMichaels are arrested: Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
  • May 11, 2020 — A fourth prosecutor takes over: The attorney general announced a fourth prosecutor, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, would lead the case after Durden had asked to step down due to a lack of sufficient resources.
  • May 21, 2020 — Bryan is arrested: Two weeks after the McMichaels' arrests, the GBI arrested Bryan on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. 
  • June 24, 2020 — All three suspects indicted on murder charges: Four months after the shooting, a Glynn County grand jury indicted Gregory and Travis McMichael and Roddie Bryan on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery's death, District Attorney Holmes announced.
  • July 17, 2020 — Suspects plead not guilty: All three pleaded not guilty to the charges they face in mid-July 2020.
  • April 28, 2021 — Suspects are indicted on federal hate crime charges: In late April, federal prosecutors announced a grand jury had indicted the McMichaels and Bryan on hate crime and kidnapping charges.
  • May 11, 2021 — Suspects plead not guilty in federal court: The McMichaels and Bryan all pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in a hearing May 11. They remain in state custody, and the federal trial is set to begin February 2022.