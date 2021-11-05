Opening arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial are set to begin Friday morning, according to Judge Timothy Walmsley who made the announcement in court Thursday.

The judge said he would rule on two pending issues before the start of the trial, one regarding the probation status of Arbery and one regarding a vanity license plate that featured the confederate battle flag on Travis McMichael's pickup truck.

The court convenes at 9 a.m. ET Friday to address the motions, then opening arguments should begin shortly after.

On Thursday just before court adjourned, the judge announced that one of the participating jurors was being struck from the panel for medical reasons. According to CNN's analysis of available juror information, the juror that was struck was a White female and she is being replaced by a juror referred to as Alternate 1, who is also a White female. Leaving the racial composition of the jury unchanged from the previous day when only Black juror was selected for the trial jury panel.

The three White men on trial – Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. – are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia's low country.

The defendants are charged with malice and felony murder and face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. All three men pleaded not guilty, with the McMichaels claiming they were conducting a citizen's arrest and acting in self-defense and Bryan maintaining his innocence, saying he took no part in the killing.

If convicted, each man could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.