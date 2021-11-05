Defense attorneys say clients were acting in self-defense when Arbery was shot

Defense attorney Bob Rubin speaks during a motion hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on November 4. (Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP)

The defense attorney for one of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery said his client acted in self-defense. He called Arbery’s death “a tragedy” during his opening statements Friday afternoon.

Bob Rubin, one of the attorneys representing defendant Travis McMichael, painted a picture of a neighborhood that was fearful of break-ins and thefts in his opening statements. He attempted to frame McMichael as someone who had a responsibility to protect the Satilla Shore neighborhood where he lived, saying, "This case is about duty and responsibility” in the first lines of his address to the jury.

To support his claims, the defense presented a 911 call placed by McMichael on Feb. 11, 2020 – two weeks before Arbury was fatally sho – where the defendant told an operator, “We’ve had a string of burglaries ... I just caught a guy running into a house being built two houses down from me, when I pulled around, he took off running into the house.”

Based on that incident, Rubin said Travis McMichael had “probable cause to believe that Ahmaud Arbery was a burglar.”

Sitting in the courtroom in a gray suite, Travis McMichael listened as Rubin shared how he had been enjoying a beautiful Saturday, when his father, Gregory McMichael, saw Arbery in a neighbor's house that was under construction. Rubin told the court that Gregory McMichael ran into the house and told his son, "Travis, Travis that guy is running down the street." Rubin continued detailing the exchange between the two men, with the elder McMichael telling his son that Arbery was running away from the neighborhood.

The pair got into their truck to follow Arbery, armed with their guns, according to Rubin, who said the weapons were “for their protection.” The defendants intended to detain Arbery for the police, said the attorney. Rubin suggested the shooting death was not murder because "Before the first shot was fired, they called the police."

"That is not evidence of murder,” said Rubin.

When the men caught up with Arbery, the attorney claimed Travis McMichael showed his weapon in an effort to “de-escalate” the situation, but Arbery didn’t say anything to them and didn’t stop moving. Rubin said Arbery ran out of view and then reappeared. Travis was unclear if Arbery was armed, and at that point “fired his weapon in self-defense,” said Rubin.

“It is tragic that Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense," the defense attorney said.

A pool reporter in the room said that Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones sighed heavily as this was said in court.

Gregory McMichael's attorney, Frank Hogue, was the next to offer his opening statement.

According to Hogue, the facts in the case for the most part will be “without dispute."

"The why it happened is what this case is about,” said Hogue.

The attorney told the jury a similar version of some of the events leading up to the day of the shooting, as the previous defense counsel had.

Hogue said that Gregory McMichael told him that when he and his son caught up with Arbery, “he was in abject fear that he is about to witness his only son possible shot and killed before his very eyes. “

Gregory McMichael told investigators after the shooting “my intention was to stop this guy so he could be arrested or be identified at the very least," said Hogue.