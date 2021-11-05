Here's why not all of the jurors are sitting in the jury box

Following a lunch break in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, some members of the jury shifted seating positions.

Two members of the jury joined eleven other members of the panel who were already seated inside the jury box for the morning session of court. According to pool reports, that leaves two jurors sitting in the gallery.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said he was leaving it up to the jurors to decide if they would like to sit together inside the jury box.

Why not all the jurors are in the jury box: The trial is taking place with Covid-19 looming in the background. The trial jurors have been split up and are sitting in two different locations in the courtroom.

When court began today, there were eleven jurors sitting socially distanced inside the jury box, leaving at least one of the participating jurors and three alternates seated on the right-side gallery with cubicle like shields positioned in the middle of the gallery aisle.

There are other Covid-19 precautions inside the Brunswick courtroom, too. There is room for only a few family members to witness the proceedings. Both the jurors and those there to watch the trial are socially distanced, with some choosing to wear face masks.