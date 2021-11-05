Arbery's mother explains why she stayed inside the courtroom during video of the shooting

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, listens as attorneys speak outside the Glynn County Courthouse on July 17, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, said she decided to stay inside the courtroom while prosecutors played video of the shooting that killed her son because she wanted to "get familiar with what happened."

"I decided to remain in so I could get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud — the last minutes of his life," she said.

Cooper-Jones said this was the first time that she had seen the video in its entirety, "I have avoided the video for the last 18 months ... I was glad I was able to stay strong and stay in there," she said.

Pool reporters inside the courtroom reported an audible gasp and "an emotional cry" from Cooper-Jones when the video was being played during opening statements.

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr., who was also in the courtroom at the start of court, left the room as the video played. He later returned.