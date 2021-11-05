US
Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

1937-2021

Remembering Colin Powell

Live

Ethiopia crisis deepens

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:18 p.m. ET, November 5, 2021
54 min ago

Arbery's mother explains why she stayed inside the courtroom during video of the shooting

From CNN's Devon M. Sayers and Alta Spells

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, listens as attorneys speak outside the Glynn County Courthouse on July 17, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. 
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, said she decided to stay inside the courtroom while prosecutors played video of the shooting that killed her son because she wanted to "get familiar with what happened."

"I decided to remain in so I could get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud — the last minutes of his life," she said. 

Cooper-Jones said this was the first time that she had seen the video in its entirety, "I have avoided the video for the last 18 months ... I was glad I was able to stay strong and stay in there," she said. 

Pool reporters inside the courtroom reported an audible gasp and "an emotional cry" from Cooper-Jones when the video was being played during opening statements. 

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr., who was also in the courtroom at the start of court, left the room as the video played. He later returned.

1 hr 4 min ago

Judge declines to grant a mistrial in Arbery murder trial 

From CNN's Alta Spells

(Pool)
Less than three hours into the first day of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Brunswick, Georgia, the judge said he would not grant a mistrial after a defense attorney complained that a prosecutor inappropriately raised the issue of the time lapse between Arbery's shooting and the arrest of the defendants in her opening statement.  

The discussion happened after the jury had been excused from the room, following lead prosecutor's Linda Dunikoski opening arguments. 

After hearing from both the prosecution and the defense on the matter, Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would not grant a mistrial — although he had previously ruled that any mention of this period should not be made in front of the jury. 

Raising a second issue, Laura Hogue, one of Gregory McMichael's defense asked the court to reconsider an order granting the state's motion for a three-hour closing argument. According to Hogue, the state spent an hour and 35 minutes presenting opening arguments and the defense didn't believe there was a reason for the prosecutor to be allowed to speak that long during closing. 

Rebutting Hogue's request, the prosecutor pointed to how much time it took to explain all the evidence she expects to present during the trial. Dunikoski said she would need three hours for a closing argument.

The judge denied Hogue's requests and said his ruling would stand before calling the jury back in and announcing a one-hour recess for lunch. Travis McMichael's defense attorneys will begin presenting their opening statements after the break. 

1 hr 59 min ago

The defense will present its opening statements after lunch

The trial of the three men accused in the killing on Ahmaud Arbery is on another break — this time for lunch.

When court resumes, the defense is expected to begin its opening arguments.

Earlier today, the state laid out its opening argument. As part of the opening statement, the lead prosecutor played video from the day Arbery was shot and killed while he was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020.

The court took a short break after the state's opening statement. The trial resumed briefly before breaking for lunch.

2 hr 28 min ago

The court is back in session

The trial of the three men charged in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has resumed after a brief break.

Before the break, the state wrapped up its opening argument. As part of the opening statement, the lead prosecutor played video from the day Arbery was shot and killed while he was out for a jog in Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020.

The defense is expected to begin its opening argument later today.

2 hr 51 min ago

The court is taking a break

The state has finished making its opening arguments in the trial for three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. The court is now taking a break.

3 hr ago

Prosecutors are playing video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

From CNN's Alta Spells and Devon M. Sayers

(Pool)
Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is presenting the state's opening arguments in the trial for three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. 

As part of the opening statement, she's playing video from the day Arbery was shot and killed while he was out for a jog in Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020.

Video of Arbery's death sparked national outrage last year when it was released in the months the shooting. In May 2020, a 36-second video was released showing Arbery jogging down the middle of a street toward a pickup truck stopped in the road. Gregory McMichael — one of the three men on trial — was seen in the bed of the truck while his son is standing near the driver's side door with a shotgun.

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr., was seen leaving the courtroom as the video played, mumbling, "I don't want to see this," according to one of the pool reporters in the courtroom. 

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, remained in her seat, with her attorney Lee Merritt sitting near her. She "lets out an emotional cry as the video plays with minimal audio," said the pool reporter. 

Cooper-Jones was seen sobbing as her attorney tried to console her, the pool reporter added.  

4 hr 10 min ago

Opening statements underway in Arbery murder trial

From CNN's Alta Spells

(Pool)
Opening statements have begun in the murder trial for the men accused of Ahmaud Arbery. 

Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, a senior assistant district attorney from Cobb County, Georgia, began her opening statements by asking: "Why are we here?" She went on to lay out her case saying that all three defendants made decisions based on the assumptions. 

Dunikoski told the court she would present her opening statement in three parts:

  1. The charges and the indictment
  2. Housekeeping issues that relate to how evidence will be presented to the jurors
  3. A discussion of who the parties are, where this happened and what led up to the Feb. 23, 2020 shooting.

Opening statements began at 9:50 a.m. ET this morning.

3 hr 59 min ago

Judge rules on 2 pending motions prior to start of trial

From CNN’s Angela Barajas, Devon M. Sayers and Alta Spells 

The probation status of Ahmaud Arbery will not be allowed to be heard by the jury in the trial of the the three men accused of killing the 25-year-old Black man, Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled Friday morning prior to swearing in the jury.

Attorneys representing Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael had filed a motion to introduce evidence related to Arbery's probation status. In the filing, the defense argued that "while a person not on probation may not have been so concerned over answering questions about repeated nighttime intrusions into a home under construction, a person on active felony probation, who had waived his Fourth Amendment rights to search of his person and his home, and who can be imprisoned simply for having violated curfew, would be incredibly fearful of the ramifications of police interaction after such an unlawful entry."  

The state countered in its own filing, saying Arbery's "status as probationer is not relevant, as the defendants did not know Mr. Arbery was on probation. Further, it is not relevant to the defenses of 'citizen’s arrest' or self-defense."

Earlier in the year, Walmsley denied the use of any evidence pertaining to Arbery's prior brushes with the law.   

In a second ruling, the judge said photographs of Travis McMichael's pickup truck featuring a vanity plate with the old Georgia flag that featured the Confederate battle flag will be allowed to be shown during court.  

“It is not character evidence, it is motive evidence,” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argued to the court on Thursday. 

“This is something he put on the front of his truck he wanted the world to know this, he put it out there to see,” Dunikoski added.  

The three White men on trial – Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. – are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, as he jogged on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia's lowcountry. 

The three men are charged with malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. All three men pleaded not guilty, with the McMichaels claiming they were conducting a citizen's arrest and acting in self-defense and Bryan maintaining his innocence, saying he took no part in the killing. 

All three men have also been indicted on federal hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges. 

CNN’s Martin Savidge and Eric Fiegel contributed to this report 

4 hr 40 min ago

There was a vigil outside the court this morning before the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began

People outside the Georgia courthouse where the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial is unfolding held a prayer vigil this morning.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. are charged with malice and felony murder in Arbery's 2020 killing. The 25-year-old Black man was out for a jog in Brunswick when he was fatally shot.

Opening arguments should begin shortly.

Here's a look at the vigil this morning: