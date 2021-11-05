Arbery's mother weeps as bodycam video of her son is played in court
After a break to deal with some technical issues that made it difficult to play video and audio inside the courtroom for most of the day, court resumed with Glynn County police officer William Duggan back on the stand.
The state played the graphic video from Duggan's body-worn camera, which showed Ahmaud Arbery's body lying in the street face down after he had been shot, then, as the video continued to play, the officer could be seen flipping Arbery over, exposing his blood covered wound.
Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who remained in the courtroom while the video was played, placed her head in her hands and began to weep, according to a pool reporter in the room.
One of the jurors was seen covering her face and seemingly unable to watch the video as it was played.
Jury is now seeing bodycam footage from a police officer on the day of the shooting
The jury in the trial of three men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are watching the body camera footage from Glynn County police officer William Duggan.
The footage was captured on Feb. 23, 2020, after Duggan arrived at the scene in Brunswick, Georgia.
Defense attorneys say clients were acting in self-defense when Arbery was shot
The defense attorney for one of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery said his client acted in self-defense. He called Arbery’s death “a tragedy” during his opening statements Friday afternoon.
Bob Rubin, one of the attorneys representing defendant Travis McMichael, painted a picture of a neighborhood that was fearful of break-ins and thefts in his opening statements. He attempted to frame McMichael as someone who had a responsibility to protect the Satilla Shore neighborhood where he lived, saying, "This case is about duty and responsibility” in the first lines of his address to the jury.
To support his claims, the defense presented a 911 call placed by McMichael on Feb. 11, 2020 – two weeks before Arbury was fatally sho – where the defendant told an operator, “We’ve had a string of burglaries ... I just caught a guy running into a house being built two houses down from me, when I pulled around, he took off running into the house.”
Based on that incident, Rubin said Travis McMichael had “probable cause to believe that Ahmaud Arbery was a burglar.”
Sitting in the courtroom in a gray suite, Travis McMichael listened as Rubin shared how he had been enjoying a beautiful Saturday, when his father, Gregory McMichael, saw Arbery in a neighbor's house that was under construction. Rubin told the court that Gregory McMichael ran into the house and told his son, "Travis, Travis that guy is running down the street." Rubin continued detailing the exchange between the two men, with the elder McMichael telling his son that Arbery was running away from the neighborhood.
The pair got into their truck to follow Arbery, armed with their guns, according to Rubin, who said the weapons were “for their protection.” The defendants intended to detain Arbery for the police, said the attorney. Rubin suggested the shooting death was not murder because "Before the first shot was fired, they called the police."
"That is not evidence of murder,” said Rubin.
When the men caught up with Arbery, the attorney claimed Travis McMichael showed his weapon in an effort to “de-escalate” the situation, but Arbery didn’t say anything to them and didn’t stop moving. Rubin said Arbery ran out of view and then reappeared. Travis was unclear if Arbery was armed, and at that point “fired his weapon in self-defense,” said Rubin.
“It is tragic that Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense," the defense attorney said.
A pool reporter in the room said that Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones sighed heavily as this was said in court.
Gregory McMichael's attorney, Frank Hogue, was the next to offer his opening statement.
According to Hogue, the facts in the case for the most part will be “without dispute."
"The why it happened is what this case is about,” said Hogue.
The attorney told the jury a similar version of some of the events leading up to the day of the shooting, as the previous defense counsel had.
Hogue said that Gregory McMichael told him that when he and his son caught up with Arbery, “he was in abject fear that he is about to witness his only son possible shot and killed before his very eyes. “
Gregory McMichael told investigators after the shooting “my intention was to stop this guy so he could be arrested or be identified at the very least," said Hogue.
First witness to take the stand for the state is a police officer on the scene the day Arbery was killed
Police officer William Duggan is the first witness called by the state in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. are on trial for the 2020 killing of Arbery in Georgia.
The jury is expected to see Duggan's body camera footage from the day Arbery was killed.
Before Duggan took the stand, Judge Timothy Walmsley asked anyone who might have a reaction to potentially graphic body camera footage to the leave the gallery before the evidence is presented.
Duggan has been with the Glynn County police department for 12 years, he said on the stand Friday afternoon.
Here's why not all of the jurors are sitting in the jury box
Following a lunch break in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, some members of the jury shifted seating positions.
Two members of the jury joined eleven other members of the panel who were already seated inside the jury box for the morning session of court. According to pool reports, that leaves two jurors sitting in the gallery.
Judge Timothy Walmsley said he was leaving it up to the jurors to decide if they would like to sit together inside the jury box.
Why not all the jurors are in the jury box: The trial is taking place with Covid-19 looming in the background. The trial jurors have been split up and are sitting in two different locations in the courtroom.
When court began today, there were eleven jurors sitting socially distanced inside the jury box, leaving at least one of the participating jurors and three alternates seated on the right-side gallery with cubicle like shields positioned in the middle of the gallery aisle.
There are other Covid-19 precautions inside the Brunswick courtroom, too. There is room for only a few family members to witness the proceedings. Both the jurors and those there to watch the trial are socially distanced, with some choosing to wear face masks.
Arbery's mother explains why she stayed inside the courtroom during video of the shooting
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, said she decided to stay inside the courtroom while prosecutors played video of the shooting that killed her son because she wanted to "get familiar with what happened."
"I decided to remain in so I could get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud — the last minutes of his life," she said.
Cooper-Jones said this was the first time that she had seen the video in its entirety, "I have avoided the video for the last 18 months ... I was glad I was able to stay strong and stay in there," she said.
Pool reporters inside the courtroom reported an audible gasp and "an emotional cry" from Cooper-Jones when the video was being played during opening statements.
Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, Sr., who was also in the courtroom at the start of court, left the room as the video played. He later returned.
Judge declines to grant a mistrial in Arbery murder trial
From CNN's Alta Spells
Less than three hours into the first day of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Brunswick, Georgia, the judge said he would not grant a mistrial after a defense attorney complained that a prosecutor inappropriately raised the issue of the time lapse between Arbery's shooting and the arrest of the defendants in her opening statement.
The discussion happened after the jury had been excused from the room, following lead prosecutor's Linda Dunikoski opening arguments.
After hearing from both the prosecution and the defense on the matter, Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would not grant a mistrial — although he had previously ruled that any mention of this period should not be made in front of the jury.
Raising a second issue, Laura Hogue, one of Gregory McMichael's defense asked the court to reconsider an order granting the state's motion for a three-hour closing argument. According to Hogue, the state spent an hour and 35 minutes presenting opening arguments and the defense didn't believe there was a reason for the prosecutor to be allowed to speak that long during closing.
Rebutting Hogue's request, the prosecutor pointed to how much time it took to explain all the evidence she expects to present during the trial. Dunikoski said she would need three hours for a closing argument.
The judge denied Hogue's requests and said his ruling would stand before calling the jury back in and announcing a one-hour recess for lunch. Travis McMichael's defense attorneys will begin presenting their opening statements after the break.