The jury in the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing will continue deliberations this morning.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. are charged with malice and felony murder.

Arbery's killing sparked national outrage after a video of his shooting was made public. The 25-year-old Black man was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was fatally shot.

As we wait for a verdict to be reached, here's a timeline of the case:

