Defense attorney for man convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death plans to appeal guilty verdict

Left to right: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan (Pool)

All three men who were found guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery face the possibility of life in prison when they are sentenced.

Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Arbery, was convicted on all nine counts. Five of the counts — malice murder and four counts of felony murder — carry a possible life sentence.

His father, Gregory McMichael, was found guilty of all but the first count — malice murder. He faces possible life in prison for the four counts of felony murder that he was convicted on.

The third defendant, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., was convicted on six of the nine charges. He was found not guilty of malice murder, not guilty on one of the felony murder counts and not guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm. But Bryan could still get sentenced to life in prison since he was convicted on three of the felony murders counts.

The judge did not schedule sentencing today but he said he plans to set a date in the coming weeks.

Here's a breakdown of each of the counts that defendants were charged with in the case, along with the maximum penalties:

Count 1 : Malice murder

Maximum penalty: Life without the possibility of parole

Count 2 : Felony murder (Felony offense: Aggravated assault with a firearm)

Count 3 : Felony murder (Felony offense: Aggravated assault with pickup trucks)

Count 4 : Felony murder (Felony offense: False imprisonment)

Count 5 : Felony Murder (Felony offense: Criminal attempt to commit a felony)

Maximum penalty for any of the four charges: Life without the possibility of parole

Count 6 : Aggravated assault (with firearms)

Count 7 : Aggravated assault (with pickup trucks)

Maximum penalty: 20 years

Count 8 : False imprisonment

Maximum penalty: 10 years

Count 9 : Criminal attempt to commit a felony