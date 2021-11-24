Defense attorney for man convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death plans to appeal guilty verdict

Jason Sheffield — an attorney for Travis McMichael, one of three convicted of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery — said he is planning to appeal the jury's guilty verdict.
"This is a very difficult day for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael," Sheffield said outside the Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse. "These are two men who honestly believed that what they were doing was the right thing to do. However, a Glynn County jury has spoken. They have found them guilty. They will be sentenced."
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. were found guilty of murder in Arbery's death. Each faces the possibility of life in prison.
"That is a very disappointing and sad verdict for myself and for Bob and for our team, but we also recognize that this is a day of celebration for the Arbery family," Sheffield added. "We cannot tear our eyes away from the way they feel about this. They feel they have gotten justice today. We respect that. We honor that. Because we honor this jury trial system."
Defense attorneys speak outside the courthouse: