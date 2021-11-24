Judge orders convicted Arbery murderers to remain in sheriff's custody

(Pool)

The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been found guilty on all nine charges in the jogger’s death.

A jury found Travis McMichael guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

McMichael was one of three defendants in the case, including his father, Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan. The men were charged with chasing and killing 25-year-old Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

McMichael now faces a minimum sentence of life in prison on the murder charges. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge will decide whether his sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.

In addition to the state charges, Travis McMichael was also indicted on three separate federal hate crime charges, including interference with rights, attempted kidnapping and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. McMichael pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The federal trial is set to take place in February. Since he was being held on the state charges, a federal bond hearing has not yet been held. If convicted on the federal charges, he could face an additional sentence of up to life in prison.