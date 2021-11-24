Ahmaud Arbery's mother says her son can now "rest in peace"

(CNN

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, spoke outside the courthouse after the verdicts were read. She told the crowd that was gathered that she wanted to say "Thank you."

"I just want to say thank you, guys. Thank you. Thank each and every one of you who fought this fight with us. It's been a long fight. It's been a hard fight. But God is good," she said.

Cooper-Jones said, "to tell you the truth, I never thought this day back in 2020."

"I never thought this day would come. But God is good," she added.

She concluded by saying that her son can now "rest is peace."

"You know him as Ahmaud, I know him as 'Quez,' he will now rest in peace," she said