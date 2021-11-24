People outside the Glynn County Courthouse react after the jury reached guilty verdicts on Wednesday in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan in Brunswick, Georgia. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

People have gathered outside the courthouse after a jury found all three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of murder.

The jury deliberated for more than 11 hours.

CNN's Sara Sidner said most of the people have been waiting outside the whole time the jury was deliberating, some have even been outside the courthouse for the entire two weeks the trial was going on.

They have been chanting Arbery's name, saying, "We've got justice." Some people are waving flags. There were screams of relief and yelling when the first verdict was read, Sidner reported.