Jury released for deliberations in trial of 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Left to right: Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Gregory McMichael (Getty Images)

The jury has been released to begin deliberations in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Judge Timothy Walmsley spent about 50 minutes providing instructions to the jury.

The state of Georgia has accused the three White men with chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, while he was out for a jog on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the Georgia city of Brunswick.

The jury deciding the case consists of 11 White jurors and one Black juror.

Each of the defendants face nine separate charges, including malice and felony murder (four), aggravated assault (two), false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

If the jury finds Bryan not guilty of the second aggravated assault charge, they can consider three lesser misdemeanor charges for simple assault, reckless conduct, or reckless driving.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to all nine charges. The McMichaels claim they were conducting a citizen's arrest and that Travis McMichael acted in self-defense at the time of Arbery’s death. Bryan maintains he is innocence of any wrongdoing.