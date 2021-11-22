US
The latest in the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:54 a.m. ET, November 22, 2021
1 min ago

Investigators shared what defendants said in interviews after the shooting

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Detective Parker Marcy of the Glynn County Police Department testified

Gregory McMichael told him he never saw Ahmaud Arbery commit a crime.

The detective read a transcript of an interview he conducted with the elder McMichael after the shooting, in which he quoted him as saying he had seen videos of the home under construction and saw a person who appeared to be Arbery "breaking into, or being, or wandering around" the site, adding the house had no doors or windows for "well over a year."

"I don't think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there or if he did, it was early in this process," the detective quoted McMichael as saying. The detective testified Gregory McMichael told him he used his son's phone during the pursuit on the day of the shooting to call 911 and said if Arbery had stopped running they planned to hold him, but he didn't use the words "arrest," "citizen's arrest" or "detain," or say what Arbery would be arrested for.

Glynn County police officer Jeff Brandeberry, who also interviewed Gregory McMichael, said the latter never used the words "arrest," "detain" or "trespass" when they spoke at the scene of the shooting.

Roderic Nohilly, a police sergeant in Georgia's Glynn County, also testified Gregory McMichael did not know during police interviews whether Arbery had committed a crime prior to their pursuit of him.

11 min ago

Closing arguments set to begin this morning in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday morning in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, after jurors heard from more than 20 witnesses, including the man who shot and killed the 25-year-old jogger.

Travis McMichael, who took the stand last week, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan Jr., face charges including malice murder and felony murder in the death of Arbery, a Black man who was chased by the trio on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were trying to conduct a lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery, whom they suspected of burglary after they and several neighbors became concerned about individuals entering a nearby home under construction.

Bryan, after seeing the McMichaels chase Arbery, attempted to cut Arbery off, followed and recorded cell phone video of the pursuit and shooting, the defense said. The younger McMichael testified he shot Arbery in self-defense as they wrestled over McMichael's shotgun. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Arbery's family has said he was out for a jog when he was killed, and authorities said he was unarmed. Prosecutors said the defendants tracked down and killed Arbery "based on assumptions."