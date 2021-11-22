Detective Parker Marcy of the Glynn County Police Department testified

Gregory McMichael told him he never saw Ahmaud Arbery commit a crime.

The detective read a transcript of an interview he conducted with the elder McMichael after the shooting, in which he quoted him as saying he had seen videos of the home under construction and saw a person who appeared to be Arbery "breaking into, or being, or wandering around" the site, adding the house had no doors or windows for "well over a year."

"I don't think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there or if he did, it was early in this process," the detective quoted McMichael as saying. The detective testified Gregory McMichael told him he used his son's phone during the pursuit on the day of the shooting to call 911 and said if Arbery had stopped running they planned to hold him, but he didn't use the words "arrest," "citizen's arrest" or "detain," or say what Arbery would be arrested for.

Glynn County police officer Jeff Brandeberry, who also interviewed Gregory McMichael, said the latter never used the words "arrest," "detain" or "trespass" when they spoke at the scene of the shooting.

Roderic Nohilly, a police sergeant in Georgia's Glynn County, also testified Gregory McMichael did not know during police interviews whether Arbery had committed a crime prior to their pursuit of him.