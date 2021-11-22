US
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Live Updates

The latest in the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 3:49 p.m. ET, November 22, 2021
27 Posts
14 min ago

Groups of demonstrators gather outside the courtroom "in solidarity" with Arbery’s family

From CNN's Martin Savidge, Angela Barajas, Jade Gordon Alta Spells and Devon M. Sayers

While attorneys presented their closing arguments inside the courtroom, several groups who said they were there to support the Arbery family gathered just outside the courthouse doors. 

Demonstrators who described themselves as members of the New Black Panther Party and the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, told CNN that they are there exercising their Second Amendment rights. 

Some members of the crowd could be seen wearing body armor and carrying long guns. 

After the lunch break, defense attorney Kevin Gough motioned for a mistrial because of the situation outside the courthouse. The judge denied the motion. 

A spokesperson for the Glynn County Unified Command, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the event, estimated the number of protesters gathered outside the courthouse to be between 70-80 people, a much smaller crowd than the nearly 500 people who gathered for a prayer vigil organized by Rev. Al Sharpton last week. 

“Nothing to suggest at this point that they will see anything other than peaceful protests,” the spokesperson said, adding “We have plans in place if resources are needed.” 

As they departed the courthouse for lunch, members of the defense teams for all three defendants could be seen talking to some of the protesters with guns.  

A rally is expected later this afternoon around the perimeter of the courthouse according to the spokesperson for the Lion of Judah Armed Forces who told CNN that they are in Brunswick “out of love” and “standing in solidarity” with Ahmaud Arbery’s family. 

An art installation in the shape of a casket with the names of Black people who have been killed in incidents involving police violence was also placed outside the courthouse. Malik Barlow, a marketing consultant speaking for artist Darrell Kelley, said the casket is a "metaphor," a way for the artist to exercise his First Amendment rights. 

35 min ago

Defense attorney says that without William "Roddie" Bryan "there is no case"

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Defense attorney Kevin Gough opened his closing arguments by telling the jury that his client, William "Roddie" Bryan, did not know that the McMichaels were armed "until moments before Mr. Arbery's tragic death." 

"He did not know and could not know, that Arbery would be shot. By that time sadly, there was nothing that Roddie Bryan could do to prevent this tragedy. He didn't shoot anyone. At the time of the shooting he was some distance back he was armed only with his cellphone."

Gough asked the jury: "Isn't it time, ladies gentlemen, that we send Roddie Bryan home?"

Gough said that Bryan fully cooperated with the police and provided his cell phone to investigators "multiple times."

"He's provided the now famous video that you've seen so many times and probably will again before it's done," Gough said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, without Roddie Brian. There is no case," he said, adding, "the reason that you can have this trial is because of Roddie Bryan."

Gough's statement is ongoing.

 

45 min ago

Defense continues with closing arguments

The defense attorney for William "Roddie" Bryan, Kevin Gough, is now giving his closing argument.

He is the last of the three defense attorneys to deliver closing remarks.

53 min ago

Defense attorney for William Bryan files another motion for mistrial

From CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Alta Spells 

(POOL)
(POOL)

Defense attorney Kevin Gough filed another motion for a mistrial, after seeing a group of protesters with "large weapons" and a coffin containing the name of the defendants on the back of truck.  

"I have co-counsel with a small child who was scared to death," Gough said as he made his argument. 

"This is no longer a figurative mob, it is a literal mob," the defense attorney said.

Since the trial began, Gough has motioned for at least five mistrials and has on several occasions asked the court to place restrictions on who is allowed in the public gallery of the courtroom. 

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied the motion for mistrial saying whatever is going on outside the courthouse has not been brought to his attention from a security perspective.  

12 min ago

Defense attorney makes a jarring remark about Ahmaud Arbery in closing arguments

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Laura Hogue argued during her closing statement that Ahmaud Arbery was not a "victim" when he was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020.

During her closing, the defense attorney for Gregory McMichael argued that Arbery was a "recurring intruder" at a construction site in the neighborhood.

Hogue also commented on Arbery's appearance on the day he was killed.

"Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect the reality of what's brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores," she said. The defense attorney then noted Arbery was wearing khaki shorts and criticized his personal hygiene the day he was killed.

CNN's Ryan Young reported that Hogue's jarring description of Arbery "upset the family."

"Of course we also watched in court people reacting to some of the words that she [the defense attorney] was saying. In fact, one thing sort of stood out to a lot of us there. At one moment, Wanda Cooper-Jones, which is Ahmaud Arbery's mother, left court, almost tripping on people, when she got upset over a statement that Laura Hogue, that attorney, made ... It seemed like that upset the family at that point," Young said.

The prosecution has said surveillance videos show Arbery at the site multiple times, including the day he was killed, but he never broke in or took anything. Witnesses also testified that the defendants did not know at the time that Arbery had been at the site that day.

The property's owner, Larry English Jr., testified in September he probably told the McMichaels about incidents on his property, but he never authorized the McMichaels to confront anyone.

1 hr 4 min ago

Defense attorney: "Compromise has absolutely no place" in jury deliberations

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Laura Hogue wrapped up her closing argument by telling the jurors they have an "awesome" responsibility.

The attorney for defendant Gregory McMichael said "compromise has absolutely no place in the deliberative process." 

"The judge will instruct you, keep an open mind, talk with each other, consider each other's point of view. But the bottom line, ladies and gentlemen, is that each of you will form this verdict on your own. You are the gatekeepers of this jury process. You are the gatekeepers of the oath that you each took. If some of you feel strongly one way and others of you feel strongly the other way, keep talking. Keep working," Hogue said.

She told the jurors it is "important" to "not to give up any opinions you have, any thoughts and beliefs you have just to get along or just to be unanimous."

"Greg McMichael is not a murderer. He's not guilty," Hogue said at the finish.

Hogue was the second of three defense attorneys to deliver closing statements today.

1 hr 21 min ago

Arbery was a "recurring intruder" at construction site in the neighborhood, defense says

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Defense attorney Laura Hogue called shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery a "recurring intruder" who repeatedly trespassed when entering an open construction site.

She said Arbery, "made the decision to repeatedly and unlawfully enter" the site "over and over again."

She suggested that when the defendants tried to detain Arbery on the street he should have stopped and waited for the police.

"And no one about Ahmaud Arbery made the decision not to stop when Travis's truck rolled up beside him, to wait to tell the police what he was doing there."

She said that no one is saying that Arbery "deserved to die for whatever it was he was doing inside of 220 Satilla Drive, because that's not why he died." 

"He died because for whatever inexplicable, illogical reason, instead of staying where he was, whatever overwhelming reason he had to avoid being captured that day and arrested by the police," she said.

More context: The prosecution, meanwhile, has said surveillance videos show Arbery there multiple times, including the day he was killed, but he never broke in or took anything. Witnesses also testified that the McMichaels did not know at the time that Arbery had been at the site that day.

The property's owner, Larry English Jr., testified in September he probably told the McMichaels about incidents on his property, but he never authorized the McMichaels to confront anyone.

CNN's Devon M. Sayers, Jason Hanna and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 31 min ago

Defense: There are no "magic words" you have to say to carry out a citizen's arrest

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Laura Hogue said there are no "magic words" you have to say to perform a citizen's arrest.

"There are no magic words that are required. The court will tell you, there is nothing special you have to say to be effectuating a citizen's arrest. There is nothing special you can say while effectuating a citizen's arrest," she said in court.

Hogue said in her closing argument that if a crime "happens within your knowledge or immediate presence, then you can effectuate a citizen's arrest."

What is this about: Whether the defendants had the right to detain Ahmaud Arbery through a citizen's arrest has been a point of contention that has come up multiple times during the closing arguments.

The state argued during its closing that the defendants did not have the right to make a citizen's arrest because they had not observed or had no immediate knowledge of any crime committed by Arbery. The defense has argued that their clients did have the right to make a citizen's arrest. The judge said that he will instruct the jury on the law before they deliberate.

2 hr ago

Defense attorney says her client "pulled no trigger" during shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Defense attorney Laura Hogue said there are "only two questions" for the jury to answer to reach a verdict for the charges that the state has brought against Gregory McMichael. 

"Did Greg McMichael have reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion, to believe that Ahmaud Arbery had committed a burglary at 220 Satilla Drive? And did he have reasonable and probable grounds to believe that Ahmaud Arbery was escaping or attempting to escape yet again on February 23rd?"

Hogue said her client "pulled no trigger."

"How could the state seek a conviction for malice murder as Greg stood in the back of the pick-up truck, on the phone with 911, as the fatal shots were fired?" she asked.

Hogue's closing statement is ongoing. She is the second defense attorney to deliver closing remarks at the trial today. Earlier, Jason Sheffield, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, gave his closing remarks.